Giving Back: Ripple (XRP), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Donating For The Good Of Society in 2022 – Tekedia

The past couple of years has taught us that helping each other will be crucial in the coming years. The world of cryptocurrency is growing, and pioneers are showing generosity and kindness by donating to charities and foundations worldwide. Their goal is to use blockchain technology and the value of cryptocurrency to improve society and protect our natural environment.

In 2021 alone, more than $300m worth of cryptocurrency was donated to charities and other non-profit organisations. Crypto enthusiasts, it seems, are giving types.

Three horses in the cryptocurrency charity race are Ripple (XRP), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Read on to find out how these projects give back to the world.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is famous for its decentralised approach to token ownership, its tight security, and the international appeal of its three tokens (SHIB, LEASH and BONE).

Since its founding, it has been clear to the cryptocurrency world that Shiba Inu takes a unique approach to its development. 50% of its founding tokens were locked in Uniswap, and the other half were burned to the personal wallet of Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum. This ensured the safety of the token’s supply.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a great deal of suffering occurred in the nation of India. To counteract this, Buterin used Shiba Inu (SHIB) to make the largest charitable donation of a cryptocurrency in history. The donation was made to India’s COVID-19 relief fund and, at the time of transfer, was valued at more than $930m.

This extraordinary act of generosity proves the social value of cryptocurrencies and is a credit to the blockchain community overall.



The up-and-coming Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making waves in more ways than one. In its presale phase, it’s raised almost $3m, thanks to its array of appealing features: tax-free transactions, zero-fee purchasing, and a marketing campaign funded by a 5% reserve of its total available tokens.

However, Big Eyes Coin isn’t just an impressive startup coin: it is also endeavouring to save the world’s seas and all its inhabitants. The coin’s whitepaper states that 5% of its token supply will be reserved in a visible charity wallet. These funds will go to charities that preserve oceans and marine wildlife.

This initiative indicates that the founders and management of Big Eyes Coin have strong moral codes and understand the social value that their project can possess.

Oceans make up more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, and the healthy ecosystems they harbour are vital for the balance of the planet’s ecosystem, as well as the food they provide for humans across the globe.

The presence of mind of Big Eyes Coin is commendable: their commitment to charitable giving proves that investment can be used to safeguard our natural environment.

The impressive Ripple (XRM) is renowned worldwide for its versatile applications, security, and highly developed infrastructure. With international acclaim and a solid track record of reliable transactions and investments.

However, the accomplishments of the team behind this coin go further than simple business success. Ripple and its associated foundation, the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), supports and funds universities, colleges, and schools worldwide to empower learning engineers and programmers with understanding and knowledge of blockchain technologies.

Ripple is trickling down knowledge and wealth to the next generation of financial technologists, ensuring the future of cryptocurrency research and innovation. The UBRI’s partners have included University College London, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Universität Zürich (University of Zurich).

Whether it’s direct giving for crisis relief, providing funding and support for educational institutions, or protecting the world’s oceans and sealife from further damage, the three coins analysed in this article prove that cryptocurrency isn’t just about profit. It’s also a system that can do real good and improve people’s lives.

Many are using the power of this technology for the good of the world, and redistributing the wealth it provides for the betterment of society.



Big Eyes Coin

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Buy now: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bigeyescoin

TI Partners represents articles from our partners, including NGOs, governments and companies, and some are paid for.

Comment *

Name

Email

Website





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );





Subscribe to our newsletter to receive breaking news by email.

Term & Privacy

source