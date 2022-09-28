4th stimulus check update 2022 – Four new direct payments worth up to $1,500 going out next month – see how… – The US Sun

FOUR states are offering huge relief payments to millions of Americans in September.
With no signs of a fourth stimulus check, states and cities have passed legislation for relief including tax holidays, direct payments, and other types of stimulus.
In Colorado, nearly every taxpayer will receive a check of either $750 or $1,500 for married couples by September 30.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will offer up to $300 to taxpayers, depending on how they file, starting on September 12. Minnesota estimated that about 667,000 eligible workers would qualify for $750 bonus checks through the Frontline Worker Payments bill.
Plus, residents in Indiana are set to receive tax rebates of up to $650 as early as this week. Individual taxpayers will receive $325 checks, while married couples filing jointly will get $650 checks.
Read our stimulus live blog for the latest news and updates…
Reasons behind inflation
There are many factors to consider about the reasons behind inflation.
Many things are responsible for the rise: the pandemic, labor shortages, wage increases, raw material cost hikes, government spending, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some experts say inflation will cool once demand slows, supply chain shortages level out, and largely depends on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Additionally, the Federal Reserve has continued to raise rates hoping to cool demand and slow the economy.
Will inflation subside?
With these moves, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hopes to ease inflation by making it more expensive to borrow money.
“The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” according to an FOMC statement.
Professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton and former vice chairman of the Fed, Alan Blinder, wrote in a recent op-ed for the Wall Street Journal that inflation won’t be here much longer.
“One day, hopefully soon, food and energy prices will level off and the supply chain problems will dissipate,” Binder said.
He added that inflation will fall just as fast and theatrically as it grew.
Experts from Morningstar agree and are predicting higher inflation for the rest of the year but that it will lessen in the coming years as prices are already peaking in most sectors.
Rising costs due to inflation
The cost of shelter has risen 5.7% over the past year.
Food prices have increased by 8.5% during the year.
In December 2021, the head of petroleum at GasBuddy said gas prices would be the highest in the first half of this year and that has held true.
However, gas prices are starting to fall.
According to AAA, the national price for an average gallon of gas is below $4 – down about 70 cents from a month ago.
How the Inflation Reduction Act can reduce energy bills
The Senate approved the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday which includes multiple initiatives from health care to tax relief.
A key portion of this act includes tax credits and rebates for energy-efficient homeowners.
Those who opt for efficient heat pumps or alternative energies (solar and electric) will receive a tax break or a rebate check, Market Watch reports.
The act still needs to be approved by the House, but it is expected to do so due to the Democratic majority that helped advocate for this bill.
What is being done about inflation?
In an effort to contain inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised rates four times this year.
More rate increases are expected in 2022, despite the historic hikes in the first half of this year.
In March, rates were raised by a quarter percentage point.
On May 4, rates were raised by a half percentage point.
In both June and July, the Fed increased rates by three-quarters of a point, pushing the federal funds rate from 0.25 in January to a target range of 2.25 to 2.5% now.
What is the current inflation rate?
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest inflation figures on August 10.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 8.5% in July compared with a year ago.
Last month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said inflation rose to a whopping 9.1% for June.
Some economists argue stimulus checks do not cause inflation
Economists continue to debate whether or not stimulus checks are to blame for record-high inflation levels.
Vice Columnist Edward Ongwesso Jr. argues that corporate greed is to blame for inflation, not stimulus checks.
Economist Hal Singer told Ongwesso that “the largest price hikes in 2021 tended to emanate from the most concentrated industries in 2020.”
Economists and policy analysts continue to debate the relevance of stimulus checks on inflation levels.
Harvard study shows stimulus may lead to inflation
A study conducted by Harvard and the University of Exeter suggested pandemic stimulus may not have helped lower-income Americans and instead contributed to inflation, according to the Wall Street Journal.
A randomized trial conducted from July 2020 to May 2021 showed one-time payments led to increased spending for only a few weeks, the outlet reported.
These payments allowed people to spend more for a short period of time which can lead to inflation.
Illinoisans to get at least $50
Governor JB Pritzker revealed that Illinoisans will receive at least $50 as part of an income tax rebate.
Joint tax filers will receive $100 and families with three dependents can get up to $300.
The cash is part of the Illinois Family Relief plan, which was approved in April, and payments are expected to be sent out from September 12.
Cash going out to Hoosiers
Millions in the state of Indiana started to receive their rebate payments in May.
The refunds are worth $125 per individual and $250 for married couples.
Approximately 4.3million Hoosiers will receive the $125 payment, about 85 percent of the state’s adult population.
Direct deposits have begun going out and will continue to through the summer, while residents who opted for a paper check can expect those to arrive in August.
Any taxpayer who filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, qualifies for the cash.
A new relief package in Indiana
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb approved $1billion worth of tax rebates in early August.
Residents are in line to receive $200 each as a result of the relief plan, and married couples who filed taxes jointly will get $400.
In addition, this round of rebates will also include the previous $125 patment to any Indiana taxpayer who didn’t receive that cash.
Checks could be sent as early as mid-August, according to WDRB.
Delaware lawmakers agree to send money
In April, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021.
The first round of checks was sent out in May but up to 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
It would mean that nearly 20 percent of taxpayers who qualified for the rebate have not yet received it.
Geisenberger said: “We are working with numerous other state agencies […] to identify other people in this state where we have Social Security number information, and cross-reference that against people we’ve already sent checks to.”
The state’s website said the relief was designed to help residents at the fuel pump and in the grocery store.
Colorado taxpayers get dividends in August or September
Governor Jared Polis announced earlier this spring that Colorado taxpayers will receive a dividend of at least $400, KDVR/Fox 31 News reported.
The dividends are a product of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Here are the key takeaways, as summarized by the outlet:
How do states differ in their current stimulus programs?
Nearly 20 states have instituted programs to help residents bear the burden of inflation.
Some states have opted for a direct-payment program including California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Illinois.
Other states have decided to send stimulus in the form of a tax rebate including Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, according to Business Insider.
Why states are taking the lead
The Biden administration has been quiet about the possibilities of a fourth stimulus check.
Although some lawmakers are still pushing for additional help for the country, it seems very unlikely.
In March, the administration requested $22.5billion from Congress to support the nation’s Covid-19 response, but there was nothing in it mentioning additional direct payments.
Regardless, this legislation was shut down by the Senate.
How the stimulus check has changed
After the federal government sent out three stimulus checks, it was largely left up to states to decide if they wanted to continue the program.
Since then, several states have used surplus funds from federal pandemic-era aid to continue helping their residents, according to Fortune.
These financial offerings vary from state to state, coming in the form of one-time payments, tax rebates, and tax credits.
The amount each state gives out ranges from just a few hundred dollars to thousands.
Past stimulus checks
Stimulus checks aren’t a new idea in America.
Past nationwide emergencies have prompted similar responses from the federal government.
In 1933, the New Deal sent direct payments to farmers and individuals to compensate for reduced production.
More recently in 2008, the Economic Stimulus Act included rebates of up to $600 per taxpayer, with an additional $300 payment per child.
Calls for nationwide monthly payments
Representative Ilhan Omar called for monthly recurring payments to help families who have been financially crippled by the pandemic and the inflation that has followed.
Under her proposed plan, American adults who qualify would receive $1,200 monthly checks, while children would get $600.
The bill has been endorsed by Democrats Dwight Evans, Marie Newman, and Jamaal Bowman.
She isn’t alone in her mission though, over 20 other Democratic senators have reportedly pushed for recurring checks worth up to $2,000 to be introduced.
St. Paul Minnesota to expand guaranteed income
The city of St. Paul, Minnesota is expanding its experimental guaranteed income program, reports the Pioneer Press.
The People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot was launched in November of 2020, with the help of $300,000 in federal coronavirus relief grants and $1.2 million from donors.
$150 families got $150 per month for a year and a half.
Now, 333 families with young kids will get $500 per month for two years.
Florida’s formerly incarcerated to get funds
A program in Florida will see over 100 people get monthly payments.
It’s called Just Income GNV.
At least 115 formerly incarcerated people will receive $1,000 for the first month, followed by $600 a month for 11 months.
UBI extended in CA town
Mountain View, California, recently received a $100,000 grant to continue its Universal Basic Income program, according to Mountain View Voice.
The program provides “extremely low-income” residents with incomes 30 percent below the median for the area with $500 monthly cash payments for at least one year.
166 families with at least one child under 18 will be chosen in a lottery this summer to receive UBI funds.
The Mountain View City Council will allocate $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the program in its 2022-23 budget.
Guaranteed income in Chicago
Under the $31.5million Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, eligible residents are getting $500 UBI payments for 12 months.
They are getting their payments via direct deposit or loaded onto a prepaid debit card.
While the city received more than 176,000 applications ahead of the May 13 deadline, only 5,000 in total qualify for the program.
All applicants were notified by the first week of June whether they have been selected or not.
The participants were selected via lottery.
Organizations advocate for UBI
The Gerald Huff Fund For Humanity, an organization that funds Universal Basic Income projects in San Francisco took to Twitter to advocate for their cause.
The organization clarified that stimulus checks are not equivalent to UBI and that they don’t hold the power of being “consistent, month after month” payments.
The account also claimed that UBI “empowers people to plan, to invest, to grow, to pursue happiness.”
Struggling fathers to get funds
Struggling fathers in Columbia, South Carolina can get recurring support under a city program.
Last year, 100 low-income fathers in Columbia got debit cards worth $500.
They will keep getting those payments for several months.
Who will receive cash in Portland?
To apply, Multnomah County residents must be at least 18 years old and identify as Black, African American, or African.
There are specific “priority communities” the program is aiming to help.
People in the following communities will make up to 30 to 40 percent of selected program participants:
Applications close TODAY, and participants will be selected by November.
Millions to receive $1,657 direct payment TOMORROW – if born on these dates
I started with zero sales now my side hustle makes $385,000 a year
I won $3million on a scratch-off ticket – see my 'barcode' strategy
I won the lotto jackpot after listening to a double-check method
© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Four new direct payments worth up to $1,500 going out next month – see how… – The US Sun
FOUR states are offering huge relief payments to millions of Americans in September.