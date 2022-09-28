How Microsoft Addresses Manufacturing Challenges With Common Data Models – Acceleration Economy

June’s live Cloud Wars Expo event featured dozens of industry leaders allowing the Acceleration Economy team access to the inner workings of the greatest growth market the world has ever known.

If you missed the Expo or just want to catch up on sessions you were not able to attend, then you’re in luck. We recorded more than 40 hours of education sessions from the event, which are available for free to Acceleration Economy subscribers. We’re also previewing the content in this series of Moments, which feature highlights from each session.

In this Cloud Wars Expo Moment, taken from the Industry Cloud Battleground discussions, Colin Masson, Industry Product Marketing, Microsoft, breaks down how the company addresses challenges in the manufacturing industry with common data models.

00:35 — Masson explains how Microsoft uses a common data model that relies on information taken from IT and OT systems. It informs the team on how to handle the challenges that manufacturers face.

01:18 — For manufacturers that are struggling to create smart factory applications due to complexities in data, Microsoft Cloud and its entire ecosystem can help them leverage their systems. The vision for Microsoft Cloud is to enhance the platform to address issues with coding, IT, and OT systems.

01:57 — Microsoft Cloud is also attempting to address issues within the supply chain industry, such as providing the industry with greater data visibility. Microsoft Cloud uses real-time abilities to optimize and classify data in order to predict further challenges.

