Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Thursday, outperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +2.62% advanced 2.60% to $116.65 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +1.97% rising 1.41% to 4,199.12 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.88% rising 0.98% to 33,291.78. The stock’s rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $34.90 short of its 52-week high ($151.55), which the company reached on February 2nd.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.27% rose 1.49% to $170.03 and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +1.97% rose 1.11% to $278.85. Trading volume (16.9 M) remained 15.9 million below its 50-day average volume of 32.8 M.

