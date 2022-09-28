Bitcoin Tumbles Below $19,000, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today – Bitcoin – Benzinga

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $19,000, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be...

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, tumbled below the $19,000 level this morning, recording around three-month low.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, which was recording gains over the previous few days due to the Merge, also recorded losses, falling below the $1,600 mark on Wednesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ethereum Classic ETC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $938.12 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 5.6%. BTC was trading lower by around 5.2% to $18,760, while ETH dipped by around 8.3% to $1,515 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from NIO Inc. NIO, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY and GameStop Corp. GME, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Price: $3.86

24-hour gain: 1.4%

Price: $5.12

24-hour gain: 1.1%



Losers

Price: $33.88

24-hour drop: 16.1%

Price: $1.84

24-hour drop: 14.8%

Price: $0.8458

24-hour drop: 13.5%

Price: $1.03

24-hour drop: 13.1%

Price: $22.33

24-hour drop: 12.4%

Price: $22.33

24-hour drop: 12.4%

Price: $5.83

24-hour drop: 11.3%

Price: $44.53

24-hour drop: 11.2%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source