Elon Musk Takes Unprovoked Jibe At Instagram, Calls The Social Media Platform An "Envy Amplifier" – NDTV

Previously, Elon Musk called Instagram a “next-level thirst trap”.

Elon Musk on Sunday criticised Instagram and described the social media platform as an “envy amplifier”. The Tesla CEO attacked the Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform in response to a video of Warren Buffet’s right-hand man, Charlie Munger, discussing the impact of greed and envy on the world.

In the clip, Berkshire Hathaway’s Vice Chairman said, “The world is not driven by greed, it is driven by envy.” “And so, the fact that everybody’s five times better off than they used to be, they take it for granted. All they think about is somebody else having more now, and it’s not fair that he should have it and they don’t,” he added.

To this, Mr Musk responded, “Instagram is an envy amplifier”.

Instagram is an envy amplifier

The Tesla chief has been warning for several years now about the dangers of picture-perfect images released by influences and users on Instagram. Previously, he even called Instagram a “next-level thirst trap”.

Also Read | Twitter Replies To Elon Musk’s Letter, Says Didn’t Breach Deal Conditions

Speaking on the Full Send podcast in August, Elon Musk revealed that he does have a private account, but has stopped using it after discovering he was wasting his time and taking too many selfies.

“Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking many selfies, and I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies,” Mr Musk said.

Separately, in 2018, Elon Musk also stated on an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast that Instagram makes people seem better-looking and happier “than they really are”. “One of the issues with social media, it’s been pointed out by many people is that I think maybe, particularly Instagram, people look like they have a much better life than they really do,” the tech mogul said in the podcast.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.

Watch Live News:

Follow Us:

………………………….. Advertisement …………………………..

source