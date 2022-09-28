How to record Action mode videos on iPhone 14 – The Apple Post



With Action mode on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has made it easy to capture smooth hand-held video with gimbal-like features that offers smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations.

The new stabilization feature reduces motion while recording video to offer smooth video playback so that when a video is recorded on the go or where the camera isn’t still, the recording won’t show significant shakes or vibrations.

Apple says Action mode works best with lots of light, and the Camera will display “More light required” if the surrounding area is too dark.

Action mode can capture video at either 1080p or 2.8k resolution up to 60 frames per second. It supports Dolby Vision HDR or, on iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple ProRes video formats.

