Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14: one is new, the other is not – PhoneArena

Apple iPhone 14
Display
6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels
60Hz Refresh rate
Camera
12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front
Hardware
Apple 15 Bionic
Storage
128GB, not expandable
Battery
3279 mAh
OS
iOS 16.x
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Display
6.1 inches
2556 x 1179 pixels
120Hz Refresh rate
Camera
48 MP (Triple camera)
12 MP front
Hardware
Apple A16 Bionic
6GB RAM
Storage
128GB, not expandable
Battery
3200 mAh
OS
iOS 16.x
