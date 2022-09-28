Android 13 beta 3 is here, bringing the new version to Platform Stability – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

We are getting quite close to the projected stable launch of Android 13. Today, the newest pre-release of the operating system brings us to a critical milestone: Platform Stability.

Today, Google is rolling out Android 13 beta 3, which is the fourth beta we’ve seen so far (beta 1, beta 2, and beta 2.1 preceded it). Unlike the previous betas, this new one doesn’t introduce too many new features but instead acts as finalization of what the software will be.

Going forward, future betas will be minor refinements of this release. App developers can use this new beta under the assumption that everything within Android 13’s stable version will work as it does now.

If you have been holding back trying out an Android 13 beta because of instability, this is probably safe to try. Of course, there will still be problems, but the fundamentals will be solid. You can install the latest beta on your Pixel phone if you have a Pixel 4 or newer. We have instructions on what you need to make that happen.

Platform Stability is Google’s term for when an Android release is final as far as app development is concerned. In its own words, “[Platform Stability] means that Android 13 has reached final internal and external APIs, final app-facing behaviors, and final non-SDK API lists (greylists).” In brief, it says “…from that point, [developers] can expect no further changes affecting your apps.”

In other words, Android 13 beta 3 is a significant release. Developers now know exactly what Android 13 will do and can finalize app compatibility requirements so everything will work well when the stable version lands.

However, that does also mean that this new release doesn’t have much new stuff to discuss. Google’s own blog post on the matter simply references features we’ve already known about. Don’t let that get you down, though, as we almost always find little secret new features in each launch. Keep an eye on our features hub for more.

Judging from Google’s self-imposed schedule, there should be at least one more beta release in July. After that, we expect the stable version of Android 13 to land in August. Stay tuned!

