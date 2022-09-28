Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.
With a decades-long track record of making space a profitable business, Luxembourg is betting big on everything from space resources, satellites and training the next generation of space entrepreneurs.
A high-profile push by Congress to rein in the nation’s biggest internet companies is at risk of failing with time running out to pass major legislation ahead of midterm elections.
Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. and their trade groups have poured almost $95 million into lobbying since 2021 as they seek to derail the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which has advanced further than any US legislative effort to address the market power of some of the world’s richest companies.
Google, Amazon, Facebook's $95M Spree Leaves Tech Antitrust Bill Close to Defeat – Bloomberg
