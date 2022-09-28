Which home categories were the biggest winners on Prime Day? Here's the data – Home Textiles Today



Seattle – Amazon said home was hit on Prime Day 2022. Now new third-party data reveals which product categories nabbed the biggest share of the business.

Overall, Amazon’s home category surpassed electronics in capturing the largest share of sales during the two-day promotion from July 12-13, according to market research firm YipitData Insights. During the event, share of U.S. sales from home were more than 20% of total, surpassing both the sector’s performance in 2021 and 2020.



More than a third of Amazon’s home GMV (gross merchandise value) on Prime Day ’22 was generated by sales from the kitchen & dining category. Vacuums & floor care saw the largest boost in sales (5.8% share of sales on non-Prime Days to 21% this Prime Day). GMV for bedding and bath were lower during Prime Days than on a typical day.



Within the home category, Amazon’s private-label brand share has decreased year-over-year on Prime Days. Private label bedding claimed only 3.4% in share of sales this year, almost half o



f its share of sales from last year’s Prime Day.

