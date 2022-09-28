Disney Accidentally Refers to EPCOT Event as 'International Food & Garden Festival' – WDW News Today

In a new shopDisney listing for an Orange Bird figure, Disney referred to the current event at EPCOT as the “International Food & Garden Festival.”

EPCOT has a rotating roster of seasonal festivals that all follow a similar naming pattern. Here, it seems someone got two confused — the currently ongoing International Flower & Garden Festival to which this figure belongs, and the upcoming International Food & Wine Festival, which begins in July.

For more about the International Flower & Garden Festival, check out our full guide to the event, which ends on July 4.

Well Chapek doesnt know the difference between Disneyland and Disney World, so staff ignorance is flowing down hill I guess

Easy mistake. All epcot festivals involve food booths in every country and some up front near future world (not using neighborhoods until its done and they have signage).

To be fair, that’s still a perfectly accurate description.

Kind of makes you wonder if anyone is even paying attention to anything anymore..other than $$$

