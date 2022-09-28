Binance Selects 72andSunny and Saatchi & Saatchi as Global Creative Partners | LBBOnline – Little Black Book – LBBonline

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has selected 72andSunny and Saatchi & Saatchi as global creative partners. After an extensive search, the teams at 72andSunny Amsterdam and Saatchi & Saatchi London were selected to support on a variety of global projects, including the recently announced partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Global vice president of Marketing at Binance, James Rothwell, says, “We were blown away with the creativity, Web3 knowledge and extensive expertise that 72andSunny and Saatchi & Saatchi brought to the table. We’re confident that together we will be able to do something ground breaking, for our community and beyond.”

