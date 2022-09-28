Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals Still Available – MacRumors

The Apple Watch always makes a great gift around the holiday season, and for Black Friday 2021 we’re tracking a few solid offers on numerous models of the Apple Watch. In this article, you’ll find the best Black Friday sales on the new Apple Watch 7, but the best money-saving discounts will be found on older models like the Apple Watch Series 3 and SE.

Straight cash discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 can be found on Amazon this year. We’ve listed the best ones below, and the most you’ll currently find reach up to $19 off the GPS models.

If you want a Cellular device, there are some solid offers at various carriers. AT&T has $330 off Apple Watch models when purchasing two at once. These will need to be added on a qualifying installment plan and you’ll need to add at least one new line.

At Verizon you can get up to $200 off Series 7 models when trading in a previous smartwatch and purchasing the new wearable on a new plan. You can get this same offer on the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.

The best all-around Apple Watch Series 3 deal this Black Friday can be found at Walmart, which discounted the 38mm GPS Series 3 model to just $109.00, down from $199.00. The retailer also had the 42mm GPS Series 3 model on sale for $139.00, down from $229.00.

Unfortunately, this deal has been fluctuating all week and we haven’t seen it return for a few days now. There may be a restock sometime today, however, so be sure to keep checking Walmart if you’re interested.

Similar to the Series 3, if you’re willing to opt for an older model of the Apple Watch, you can find great deals this Black Friday. Target is offering the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $219.99, down from $279.00. The 44mm GPS model is on sale for $249.99, down from $309.00.

These deals are both all-time low prices on the Apple Watch SE, and you can find similar sales at Best Buy this Black Friday. Target shoppers should remember that you can get an additional 5 percent off your order with the Target RedCard.

