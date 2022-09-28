Home Latest News Charlotte middle schooler arrested after making violent school threat on Instagram –...

Charlotte middle schooler arrested after making violent school threat on Instagram – WRAL News

By
Julia Martin
-

This latest arrest is part of a troubling trend in threats of mass violence against schools across the country, often causing police to show up heavily armed to schools thinking there is a mass shooter, when there really isn’t.
The student, an eighth grader, posted on Instagram, a threat of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte.
Police questioned the student in their home and they admitted to making the threat.
"Making a school threat is not a prank, it's a crime," the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department wrote on Twitter.
The student did not have any weapons at their home, authorities said.
Copyright 2022 WCNC. All rights reserved.

source

Previous articleAfter Ever Happy: Watch Castille Landon's ‘After Ever Happy’ 2022 (Free) online streaming at Home Here's How – Xconomy
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR