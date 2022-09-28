Charlotte middle schooler arrested after making violent school threat on Instagram – WRAL News

This latest arrest is part of a troubling trend in threats of mass violence against schools across the country, often causing police to show up heavily armed to schools thinking there is a mass shooter, when there really isn’t.

The student, an eighth grader, posted on Instagram, a threat of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte.

Police questioned the student in their home and they admitted to making the threat.

"Making a school threat is not a prank, it's a crime," the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The student did not have any weapons at their home, authorities said.

