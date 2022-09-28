iPad mini – Apple

Watch the film
iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new, larger edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners.
The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are.1
Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.2
iPad mini comes in four gorgeous colors. And the new landscape stereo speakers are great when you’re watching a show by the pool or listening to your favorite playlist at the park.
Touch ID is integrated into the top button for fast, easy, and secure authentication. Use your fingerprint to unlock your iPad or quickly and securely make a payment.
The new A15 Bionic chip makes iPad mini just as powerful as it is portable. Whether you’re tearing through your inbox or editing photos with Photoshop, it has the power to do it all. Use advanced apps, capture brilliant content, and bring your creative projects to life, anywhere.
Delivering up to 40 percent faster CPU performance and, with the Apple Neural Engine, up to 2x faster machine learning. So you can blaze through your workday, studio session, and more.
And with up to 80 percent faster graphics, iPad mini lets you immerse yourself in whatever you do. Use realistic brushes to create a watercolor, experience unreal AR, and play graphics-intensive games.
iPad mini has all-day battery life, so it’s always ready for any task or project.3 Keep working, creating, and playing — without missing a beat.
Join superfast 5G wireless networks when you’re on the go. Download files, play multiplayer games, stream movies, check in with friends, and more.4
Learn more about cellular
Fast wireless connections are critical to getting things done. With Wi‑Fi 6 now on iPad mini, rest assured that you have the fastest Wi‑Fi available.
Connect and charge with the versatile USB-C port. Plug in accessories to make music, run your business, and more.2
Center Stage makes video calls even more engaging. As you move around, the camera automatically pans to keep you centered in the frame. When others join or leave the call, the view expands or zooms in.
The Wide camera on the back of iPad mini features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a large aperture to capture sharp, vivid photos. And the new ISP in the A15 Bionic chip enables Smart HDR 3, for capturing even higher-quality images.
The back camera also has a True Tone flash, so you can take great photos in any light, or scan documents and then mark them up. And iPad mini can now record in 4k, making it your mobile movie studio.
iPad mini now supports the second-generation Apple Pencil.2 It attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly, so it’s always with you when inspiration strikes. And you can double-tap the barrel to quickly switch between tools like a highlighter and an eraser.
Learn more about Apple Pencil
With Apple Pencil, iPad mini transforms into your mobile sketchbook and the world’s best note‑taking device. You can write, draw, and mark up with ease.
A new set of slim Smart Folio covers in beautiful colors complement the new iPad mini finishes.2 You can protect iPad mini and easily prop it up.
iPad mini is powered by iPadOS, enabling you to do so much, so easily. Get things done with the simplicity of Multi-Touch gestures, use multiple apps at once, and handwrite in any text field with Scribble.
And with new features in iPadOS 15, iPad mini is even more versatile. You can jot down your thoughts with Quick Note, translate a conversation with Translate, and connect with friends and family using SharePlay.
See what’s new in iPadOS 15
The size and power of iPad mini make it indispensable for a wide range of uses, like conducting aircraft safety checks and streaming a workout. There are tons of apps designed just for iPad to make unique experiences possible.
Discover apps for iPad
Apple is carbon neutral. And by 2030, all of our products will be too. We’re committed to one day sourcing 100% recycled and renewable materials across our products and packaging, all with clean energy and no carbon footprint.
Learn more about Apple and the environment
Like every Apple product, iPad was designed with your privacy and security in mind. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.
Learn more about our approach to privacy
Technology is most powerful when everyone can use it. That’s why iPad comes with accessibility features that support vision, hearing, mobility, and cognitive needs.
Explore all accessibility features
