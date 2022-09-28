Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming – Deadline

By Erik Pedersen

Erik Pedersen

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. Now they are being joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 325 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting in all dayparts between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or specials. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We update the list regularly as more dates are revealed.

September 15:

Atlanta (FX, Season 4; final season)

Vampire Academy (Peacock, new drama series)

‘Til Jail Do Us Part (Peacock, new dramedy series)

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 20)

Messyness (MTV, Season 2)

The Light in the Hall (Sundance Now/AMC+, new British drama series)

September 16:

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix, Season 2)

Sago Mini Friends (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

My Dream Quinceañera (Paramount+, new docuseries)

Los Espookys (HBO, Season 2)

September 17:

48 Hours (CBS, Season 35)

Fast: Home Rescue (Weather Channel, new docuseries)

September 18:

SEAL Team (Paramount+, Season 6)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Halloween Wars (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 12)

Model America (MSNBC, new documentary series)

Ruby and the Well (BYUtv, Season 2)

Relative Race (BYUtv, Season 10)

September 19:

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 5)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 4)

NCIS (CBS, Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 2)

The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 51)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS, Season 14)

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 6)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, Season 2)

The Voice (NBC, Season 22)

Quantum Leap (NBC, new drama series)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+, Season 31; new network)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix, Season 2)

Best in Dough (Hulu, new competition series)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Discovery, Season 3)

September 20:

FBI (CBS, Season 5)

FBI: International (CBS, Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 4)

The Resident (Fox, Season 6)

Monarch (Fox, new drama series; time slot premiere)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 5)

Reboot (Hulu, new comedy series)

September 21:

The Conners (ABC, Season 5)

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 10)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 2)

Home Economics (ABC, Season 3)

Big Sky (ABC, Season 3)

Survivor (CBS, Season 43)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 34)

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 7)

Lego Masters (Fox, Season 2; moved from May 31)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 8)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 11)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 10)

Andor (Disney+, new drama series; moved from August 31)

Super/Natural (Disney+, new docuseries)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix, new drama limited series)

Firebuds (Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)

September 22:

Law & Order (NBC, Season 22)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 24)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 3)

The Kardashians (Hulu, Season 2)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

The Hype (HBO Max, Season 2)

September 23:

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 14)

20/20 (ABC, Season 45)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (HBO Max, new interview series; starts September 25 on CNN)

Gold Rush (Discovery, Season 13)

Haunted Scotland (Discovery+, new docuseries)

September 24:

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Season 12)

September 25:

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC, new game show series)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, Season 3)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 5)

Big Brother (CBS, Season 24)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 33)

The Great North (Fox, Season 3)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 13)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 20)

The Circus (Showtime, Season 7)

Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them (Hulu, new documentary series)

Masterpiece: Van Der Valk (PBS, Season 2)

Air Disasters (Smithsonian Channel, Season 18)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 3)

Black Widow Murders (Oxygen, new docuseries)

September 26:

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS, Season 36)

Chef vs. Wild (Hulu, new competition series)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix, new animated series)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network/Discovery+, Season )

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back (Fox Nation, new documentary miniseries)

Supreme Models (YouTube Originals, new docuseries)

September 27:

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 8)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC, new drama series)

La Brea (NBC, Season 2)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu, new drama series)

11 Minutes (Paramount+, new documentary miniseries)

Bobby’s Triple Threat (Food Network/Discovery+, new competition series)

American Greed (CNBC, Season 16)

September 28:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+, Season 2)

Hostages (HBO/HBO Max, new documentary miniseries)

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu, Season 2)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo, Season 3)

Rivers of Life (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

September 29:

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 6)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, new drama series)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 2)

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages (Fox, Season 21)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox, Season 2)

Call Me Kat (Fox, Season 3)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock, Season 4)

Zatima (BET+, new drama series)

Yara Shahidi’s Day Off (Facebook Watch, new interview series)

September 30:

The Young and the Restless (CBS, Season 50)

Ramy (Hulu, Season 3)

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Get Rolling with Otis (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Entergalactic (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

Human Playground (Netflix, new documentary series)

Behind the Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp (NHL Network, Season 3)

Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Cops (Fox Nation, Season 34)

Queer for Fear (Shudder, new documentary miniseries)

Masters of the Game (TheGrio, new interview series)

October 1:

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Season 48)

We Bought a Funeral Home (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Ghost Hunters (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 2)

My Hero Academia (Crunchyroll, Season 6)

Spy x Family (Crunchyroll, Season 1B)

Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out! (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

The Williams Family Cabin (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, new docuseries; working title)

Housing Complex C (Adult Swim, new shortform anime series)

Saving Me (BYUtv, new animated series)

Inside the Base (Circle Network, new docuseries)

October 2:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 33)

The Equalizer (CBS, Season 3)

East New York (CBS, new drama series)

Family Law (The CW, new drama series)

Coroner (The CW, Season 4)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 11C; final season)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC, new drama series)

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (Epix, new docuseries)

Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery, Season 7)

A Cut Above (Discovery, new competition series)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury (Crunchyroll, new animated series)

Grace Notes (BYUtv, Season 4)

Hello Sunday (BYUtv, Season 3)

How I Got Here (BYUtv, new docuseries)

October 3:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 6)

Studio C (BYUtv, Season 16)

October 4:

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Cherish the Day (OWN, Season 4)

Beyond Oak Island (History, new docuseries)

Love Off the Grid (Discovery, new dating competition series)

The Top Ten Revealed (AXS TV, Season 5)

The Very Very Best of the 80s (AXS TV, new docuseries)

October 5:

The Real Love Boat (CBS, new competition series)

Kung Fu (The CW, Season 3)

Nailed It! (Netflix, Season 7)

Abominable and the Invisible City (Hulu, new children’s animated series)

Chucky (Syfy, Season 2)

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy, new drama series)

Forged in Fire (History, Season 9B)

Tooning Out the News (Comedy Central, Season 3)

Mob Psycho 100 III (Crunchyroll, Season 3)

Artbound (KCET, Season 13)

October 6:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 5)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 18)

Alaska Daily (ABC, new drama series)

Walker (The CW, Season 3)

Walker: Independence (The CW, new drama series)

A Friend of the Family (Peacock, new drama limited series)

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (HBO Max, Season 3)

Wahl Street (HBO Max, Season 2)

SurrealEstate (Hulu, new docuseries)

October 7:

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 6)

Fire Country (CBS, new drama series)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 13)

The Midnight Club (Netflix, new drama series)

The Mole (Netflix, new competition series revival)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (Discovery+, Season 2)

The Lincoln Project (Showtime, new documentary miniseries)

The UnXplained (History, Season 3B)

The Proof Is Out There (History, Season 3)

October 8:

Bluelock (Crunchyroll, new animated series)

October 9:

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14)

Let the Right One In (Showtime, new drama series)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 7)|

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery, Season 11)

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 2)

October 10:

All American (The CW, Season 6)

All American: Homecoming (The CW, Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Netflix, new children’s animated series)

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers (Hulu, new documentary series)

Avenue 5 (HBO, Season 2)

The Journey of India (Discovery+, new documentary series)

My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV, Season 3)

October 11:

The Winchesters (The CW, new drama series)

Professionals (The CW, new drama series)

NHL Season Opener Doubleheader (ESPN, Season 2)

The Renovator (HGTV, new docuseries)

Chainsaw Man (Crunchyroll, new animated series)

October 12:

Big Shot (Disney+, Season 2)

NHL Doubleheader (TNT, Season 2)

Love at First Lie (MTV, new competition series)

October 13:

The Watcher (Netflix, new drama limited series)

Winter House (Bravo, Season 2)

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Discovery, new docuseries)

October 14:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 9)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 19)

Shantaram (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Make Yourself at Home (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Martha Garden (Roku Channel, new lifestyle series)

High School (Amazon Freevee, new drama series)

October 16:

Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS, Season 2)

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS, new drama series)

Masterpiece: Annika (PBS, new drama series)

October 17:

The Vow (HBO, Season 2)

No One Can Hear You Scream (ID, new docuseries)

October 18:

Body Cam (ID, Season 6)

The Murder Tapes (ID, Season 8)

October 19:

NBA Season Opener Doubleheader (ESPN, new season)

Documentary Now! (IFC, Season 4)

After Happily Ever After (BET, new unscripted series)

October 20:

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+, Season 5; new platform)

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock, Season 2)

V/H/S/99 (Shudder/AMC+, new anthology series)

October 21:

The Peripheral (Prime Video, new drama series)

Acapulco (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Love During Lockup (WEtv, Season 2)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, new cooking series)

October 22:

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (The CW, new unscripted series)

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 3)

2022 NBA Tipoff Doubleheader (NBA TV, new season)

The Hair Tales (Hulu, new drama series)

October 23:

The Toys That Built America (History, Season 2)

To Your Eternity (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

October 25:

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix, new drama miniseries)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (Shudder, new competition series)

October 26:

Tales of the Jedi (Disney+, new animated anthology series)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+, Season 2)

Tell Me Lies (Hulu, new drama series)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC, Season 4)

October 27:

True Crime Story: Indefensible (Sundance TV/AMC+, Season 2)

October 28:

Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 6)

Urban Legend (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Milk Street’s Cooking School (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

Milk Street’s My Family Recipe (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

October 30:

The White Lotus (HBO, Season 2)

American Monster (ID, Season 8)

Everyday Cooking (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, new cooking series)

October TBA:

Rookie Cops (Hulu, new comedy series)

November 1:

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo, new docuseries)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 2)

November 2:

Inspired Interiors with Sarah Sherman Samuel (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

November 3:

Blockbuster (Netflix, new comedy series)

The Capture (Peacock, Season 2)

The Suspect (Sundance Now/AMC+, new drama series)

Hip Hop Homicides (WEtv/AllBlk, new docuseries)

Kold X Windy (WEtv/AllBlk, new docuseries)

November 4:

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, new comedy series)

Young Rock (NBC, Season 3)

Manifest (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Slumberkins (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

Spector (Showtime, new documentary series)

November 6:

Dangerous Liaisons (Starz, new drama series)

Mood (BBC America/AMC+, new drama series)

November 9:

The Crown (Netflix, Season 5)

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO, Season 2)

November 10:

The Calling (Peacock, new drama series; fka The Missing)

The Big Brunch (HBO Max, new competition series)

November 11:

The English (Prime Video, new drama limited series)

Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+, new children’s anthology series)

Transformers: Earthspark (Paramount+, new animated series)

November 13:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 5)

Tulsa King (Paramount+, new drama series)

November 14:

Teletubbies (Netflix, new children’s series reboot)

November 16:

Martha Cooks (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

November 17:

Dead to Me (Netflix, Season 3; final season)

Fleischman Is in Trouble (Hulu, new drama limited series)

Leopard Skin (Peacock, new drama series)

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu, new children’s animated series)

November 18:

Ziwe (Showtime, Season 2)

Interrupted Chicken (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (Hulu, new docuseries)

Emeril Cooks (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

Martha Holidays (Roku Channel, new lifestyle series)

November 20:

The L Word: Gen Q (Showtime, Season 3)

November 22:

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu, new drama series)

November 23:

Wednesday (Netflix, new comedy series)

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock, new comedy series)

November 24:

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+, new drama series revival)

November 25:

The Croods: Family Tree (Hulu, new children’s animated series)

Storefront Stories (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

November 27:

Krapopolis (Fox, new animated comedy series)

November 29:

The Story of Home (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, new docuseries; working title)

November 30:

Willow (Disney+, new drama series)

Irreverent (Peacock, new drama series)

November TBA:

Gangs of London (AMC/AMC+, Season 2)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network, Season 1B)

December 1:

Hush (AllBlk, new drama series)

Wicked City (AllBlk, new drama series)

December 9:

Your Honor (Showtime, Season 2)

December 10:

NBA Saturday Primetime (ABC, Season 7)

December 17:

Love for the Ages (Peacock, new unscripted series)

December 16:

Paradise PD (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

December 21:

Emily in Paris (Netflix, Season 3)

December 22:

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock, new drama limited series)

Snap (AllBlk, new drama series)

December TBA:

1923 (Paramount+, new drama series)

Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix, new animated series)

Fall TBA:

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+, new drama series)

George & Tammy (Paramount+, new drama limited series)

Mammals (Prime Video, new dramedy series)

Magic the Gathering (Netflix, new animated series)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix, Season 3)

Animaniacs (Hulu, Season 4)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max, Season 4)

Dear Mama (FX, new docuseries)

American Horror Story (FX, Season 11)

Rogue Heroes (Epix, new drama series)

Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge (Oxygen, new docuseries; working title)

Sleeping with Death (Oxygen, new docuseries)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, new docuseries)

(More Than) A Cooking Show (CNN, new cooking series)

UFOs (CNN, new docuseries; working title)

The Last Witness: Watergate (CNN, new docuseries; working title)

Doc Martin (Acorn TV, Season 10; final season)

This list first was published on September 8.

