OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1), Oppo Reno 8 Series, More: Smartphones Launching in July 2022 – MySmartPrice

Get ready for a launch-spree in July with brands like OnePlus, Nothing, Asus and Realme lining up their smartphones this month.
With the start of the new month, there is always excitement about the new lineup of smartphones that will be launching. And in July 2022, the list is short but the hype is quite big, with the host of the phones like the OnePlus Nord 2T starting off the month in India, and after that, you have the Xiaomi 12S, or the Moto G42 coming to the market. Then you also have the popular ROG Phone series making its mark once again with the new ROG Phone 6 series for gamers.
But yes, it would be unfair to talk about July without mentioning the Nothing Phone (1) which is set to be announced in the second week of the month. Oppo is bringing its new Reno8 series and even Realme wants to raise its hands with a competent phone like the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition for the buyers. Here are all the smartphones launching in July 2022.
We start the month with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T in India slated for July 1. OnePlus launched this Nord phone in the European markets in May, and now consumers in India will also get the chance to try it out. The company has not officially shared the launch date, but as per the details shared by a tipster, and OnePlus starting teasers of the phone, it is widely expected to be announced on July 1. We already know the features of the phone, which is the first in the market to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display that carries an optical fingerprint sensor.
OnePlus Nord 2T gets a triple rear camera setup of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP mono sensor. The new Nord phone also packs a 4500mAh battery but now it lets you charge at a speed of 80W.
OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch on July 1 in India
OnePlus Nord 2T prices in India could start from Rs 28,999 for the 8GB model, while the 12GB variant could come for Rs 33,999.
Xiaomi is bringing its new Xiaomi 12S series smartphones on July 4 and the company has officially confirmed the date. The new flagship series is expected to include the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and the 12S Ultra. These will also be the first Xiaomi phones to get Leica-tuned cameras. Xiaomi is likely to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset to power the devices, and these are expected to feature an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Xiaomi is expected to offer triple rear cameras on the 12S and the 12S Pro, while the 12S Ultra features a quad rear camera setup with a main 50MP sensor. The battery could offer support for 120W fast charging as per multiple reports.
Xiaomi 12S is launching globally on July 4 as confirmed by the company.
Xiaomi 12S series could be priced upwards of Rs 60,000 in India.
Another phone launching on July 4 is the Moto G42 which will be available in the Indian market. The company’s listing and launch date have been confirmed by Flipkart and we have a pretty good idea about the specifications of this phone. Moto G42 sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, and is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset. Moto G42 comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery that is getting 20W TurboPower charging support. The phone gets an IP52 rating which makes it water repellent.
Motorola has also equipped the phone with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos audio. The company is offering the phone with a triple camera setup at the back, that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.
Motorola Moto G42 is launching in India on July 4.
Motorola Moto G42 price in India is expected to be around Rs 14,000 for buyers.
ASUS ROG Phone 6 is the next much-awaited smartphone launching in July. In fact, Asus is doing a global unveiling of its new gaming smartphone series on July 5. It has been suggested that the ROG Phone 6 will come in two variants, the other one is called the ROG Phone 6 Ultimate. Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to carry a 64MP main camera at the back, while the body panel carries the signature ROG vision display.
Asus is powering the devices with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset as per the reports, and you could probably get the phone with up to a massive 18GB RAM this year, along with 1TB of internal storage. Asus could improve on the cooling system on the phone for better performance, while the large-capacity battery could give you 65W fast charging support.
Asus ROG Phone 6 series is launching on July 5, and in India, the company could bring the phone in the next few months.
Asus ROG Phone 6 prices in India could start from Rs 55,999 this year, while the Ultimate variant costs over Rs 60,000.
Nothing Phone (1) will be unveiled in front of the world on July 12, and the company has nicely built up the hype for the phone, especially by revealing its rear panel with the glyph interface and the LED lights. Nothing has launched its wireless earbuds in the market so far, and the Phone (1) will be its first smartphone that is promising a lot and we are hoping it can deliver as well.
Nothing Phone (1) has a dual-camera setup at the back, and the phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset with 8GB RAM. Nothing is bringing its device with a 4500mAh battery as per multiple leaks, and it will support 45W fast charging, as well as wireless charging. The phone could feature an OLED display which gets 120Hz refresh rate support. And yes, Nothing OS will be built on Android 12 and the launcher promises a lot of customisation options.
Nothing Phone (1) is coming to the market on July 12 when it will be unveiled.
Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced at around Rs 28,000 in India.
Next up, you have the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition which will be showcased at an event in China in July. The company shared that the phone is launching in July but we still don’t have the exact date.
From whatever we know about the phone so far, Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is also going to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. The device is expected to carry an AMOLED 120Hz display. The phone should have a 4,960mAh battery that could give you 100W charging support. This Realme device is expected to come with a 50MP primary rear camera, along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. Realme could bring the phone with 8GB and 12GB RAM while pushing the storage options up to 512GB.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition could launch around the second week of July.
Realme GT Master Explorer Edition did not launch in India, so we are not sure if the company will bring its successor to the country or not.
Oppo Reno 8 series will also make its debut in India and leaked reports hint that the phones could launch on July 18. Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro are likely to see multiple changes in the country.
The company is likely to use MediaTek Dimensity chipsets to power the devices, and offer them with an AMOLED display that is loaded with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, respectively. The Pro version should have a 50MP main rear camera, along with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Both phones could get 80W charging support for the battery.
Oppo Reno 8 series could launch on July 18 in India
Oppo Reno 8 series could be priced in India at around Rs 28,000 for the vanilla model, while the Pro could be priced at around Rs 35,000.
