Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Down, Dogecoin Top Gainer With 12%, Shiba Inu Up 4% – Outlook India

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.35 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.74 per cent, and Solana was up by 5.13 per cent. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the top gainer with 11.84 per cent and Shiba Inu was up 4 per cent.

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 9:41 am

Crypto markets seem to have been trading with mixed sentiments with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling, but several other altcoins such as Solana and meme coins like Dogecoin trading with gains on Saturday morning. Though it fell, Bitcoin was the most trending coin.

The crypto market cap lost about 0.55 per cent to $940.64 billion but its trading volume was up by 9.45 per cent to 82.4 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Dogecoin (DOGE); it was up 11.84 per cent at $0.06675. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), which was trading at $4.35 with a 12.15 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.35 per cent to $19,135.73.

BTC was trading significantly below the $19,000 mark for quite a while on September 24 and it was only after 3.39 am on September 25 that it managed to break out and reach the $19,000 mark.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,617.55, while its volume was down by 2.65 per cent at $38,723,244,395.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.74 per cent to $1,323.18 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH was trading below the $1,300 mark for most of the evening on September 23 and the trade was highly volatile. After 12.54 am on September 24, ETH managed to re-claim the $1,300 price levels and go beyond that.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,270.20. ETH’s trading volume was up by 3.19 per cent at $18,605,600,906.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 5.13 per cent at $34.15 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 0.19 per cent at $0.5001 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 41.13 per cent at $7,598,478,496.

Cardano (ADA) rose 0.28 per cent to $0.4628. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 29.32 per cent to $1,007,218,873.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.5 per cent to $278.33. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.67 per cent at $872,574,875.

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 11.84 per cent at $0.06711. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 293.73 per cent at $981,096,703.

Shiba Inu was up by 4.18 per cent to $0.00001143.

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.12 per cent to $8,450.35. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.04 per cent at $44,294,866.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.32 per cent at $17.93 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.64 per cent at $280,279,097.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.14 per cent at $76.95 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.28 per cent at $116,301,811.

