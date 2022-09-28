Shiba Inu price knows it is time to say its goodbyes to $0.00001 – FXStreet

Filip L.

FXStreet Follow Following

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has briefly been flirting with the possible start of a bull run, but with bulls dropping the ball due to dollar strength in September, has instead suffered a back-to-school moment. Since the beginning of the month, key levels have been given up, with the biggest at $0.00001209. Another leg lower looks to be granted as the Swedish Riksbank sets the market tone with a supersized 100 bp hike, which, should the Fed do the same on Wednesday, trigger a massive sell-off in cryptocurrencies on the back of even more dollar strength.

Shiba Inu price is at the mercy of central banks after markets got rattled today with a surprise 100 bps hike from the Swedish Riksbank. Although Sweden and the SEK have little to do with cryptocurrencies the move has put markets on edge before the Fed policy meeting on Wednesday, and a surprise 100 bps hike from the Fed would be a huge game changer for markets. Massive dollar strength would kick in and trigger an avalanche sell-off in equities and cryptocurrencies.

SHIB price is thus at risk of dropping 10% in the run up to the Fed meeting on Wednesday evening as markets get more nervous that 100 bps could be on the cards. Depending on how Powell delivers his message, expect to see even more dollar strength coming in, pushing the eurodollar back below parity and triggering another sell-off in equities and cryptocurrencies, which will be enough to pressure a break below $0.00000965. From there, another area opens up that could see a drop unwinding towards $0.00000655, adding another 40% losses in the books for 2022.



SHIB/USD Daily chart

The alternative scenario could be that a turnaround occurs should the Fed only deliver a smaller-than-expected rate hike with a dovish message. That would mean a small uptick towards $0.00001209 and a positive return of 11%. That would be as far as the short-term rally would go as the red descending trend line, the historic pivotal level at $0.00001209 and the 55-day Simple Moving Average all reside around that level as caps.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.

Cardano price has remained neutral despite the blockchain undergoing a massive upgrade this week via the Vasil hard fork. This update is multi-faceted and brings a host of improvements to the so-called “Ethereum-killer”.

Circle will be launching a cross-chain transfer protocol with support for its own stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC). In the future, Circle intends on making USDC available on NEAR and Polkadot, among other chains.

Terra Luna's price may be headed lower than investors may be thinking. Tera's LUNA price could take investors by surprise in the coming days. Since August, the forecast was made that LUNA could potentially 10x in market value.

Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source