Microsoft enters the final test phase for Windows 10 22H2 before it's ready to rollout – ZDNet

While most of the Windows announcements this year have centered around Windows 11, the next feature update for Windows 10 has been in the works, too. Until today, July 28, Microsoft officials had said little publicly about Windows 10 22H2. But as of now, it is rolling out to testers in the near-final Release Preview channel.

Microsoft is rolling out the first preview build of Windows 10 22H2, which is Build 19045.1865 (KB501878). Those in the Windows Insider Program for Business who are on “commercial devices” configured for the Release Preview channel or Windows Update for Business policies will have Windows 10 22H2 made available automatically to them. It will be designated as an optional update to Windows 10. Commercial devices are those not running Windows 10 Home; which are managed by an IT admin via Microsoft Endpoint Manager or other management products; or which have a volume license key or commercial ID or are joined to a domain.

Individuals in the Insider program who are in the Release Preview Channel who don’t qualify for this automatic delivery can also opt to seek out this new build by going to Setting and Windows Update and downloading and installing Windows 10 22H2.

Microsoft officials have not provided a list of new features or fixes that will be in Windows 10 22H2. I asked today to see if there’s a list somewhere. No word back so far. Most company watchers assume Windows 10 22H2 will be a very minor update to Windows 10 and likely delivered via an enablement package, meaning those who are on the most recent Windows 10 release will be able to get 22H2 quickly and easily — as if it were a regular Cumulative Update.

Again, I asked Microsoft if they’d say this publicly. No word back so far.

Update (August 1): Microsoft updated its blog post on the Release Preview test build of Windows 10 22H2 with the following information: “This build is focused on validating the servicing technology. Windows 10, version 22H2 has a scoped set of features and Microsoft will share more details on this update later this year.”

Microsoft officials have not said when to expect Windows 10 22H2 (or Windows 11 22H2, for that matter) to start rolling out to the mainstream. Windows 11 22H2 went to the Release Preview channel in early June. Rumor has it that both of these releases are coming this fall, possibly September or October.

Microsoft officials have not provided numbers regarding how many PC users are currently running Windows 11. Earlier this year, they did say 1.4 billion monthly active users are running either Windows 10 or 11. The vast majority of these are believed to be on Windows 10.

After this year’s promised single feature update for Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft may be changing its plans for when and how it delivers new features for Windows 11. Officials have not said anything publicly about this, but according to a recent report, Microsoft may be going to an every-three-year release cycle for “major” new versions of Windows starting in 2024 and delivering smaller feature updates up to four times per year in between.

