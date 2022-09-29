[Exclusive] Nothing Phone (1) Transparent TPU Case Leaked For the First Time Ahead of July 12 Launch – MySmartPrice

The Nothing Phone (1) is set to launch in two weeks. The first-ever phone from the brand will be unveiled on July 12th. Ahead of the launch, the company has already confirmed to come with a “glyph” light on the back and recently, the company’s founder Carl Pei also confirmed the device would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.
As the phone launch nears, we have already obtained most of the information about the Phone (1), all thanks to the multiple leaks and certifications. Now, MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal brings you the first look at the Nothing phone (1) Transparent TPU Case.
The Nothing phone (1) will launch in two colour options 一 Black and White. The White colour variant has been showcased by Nothing on social media platforms and on Flipkart. Recently, a leak revealed the Black variant of the device. The upcoming Phone (1) Transparent TPU case looks similar to a lot of the other TPC cases in the market. However, it looks like Nothing’s case will come with a black tint.
As you can see from the image above, the case will come with a cut-out on the bottom for the speaker, Type-C port, and mics. On the side, there is a cutout for the power button and similarly, it comes with a cutout for the camera island on the back. The case will also come with a subtle Nothing branding on the back.
Lastly, it is still unclear at the moment if this case will be part of the Nothing Phone (1)’s retail box or if it will be sold separately. You can get the Phone (1)’s pre-order pass now on Flipkart without an invite. Those who pre-order by paying Rs 2,000 will be able to book the device on July 12th. For those who pre-order the Nothing pass, Flipkart and Nothing will also offer some exclusive rewards.
