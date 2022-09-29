Galaxy S22 is the first Android phone to get the October 2022 security update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

Once again, Samsung is the first Android OEM to release a new security update. Three days before the start of October, the South Korean firm has released the October 2022 security update to its flagship smartphone series. The update is rolling out now in the US to the unlocked version of the Galaxy S22.

The latest software update for the carrier-unlocked versions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with firmware version S90XU1UES2AVI5. It brings the October 2022 security patch, and according to the official changelog, the update improves the privacy and security of the device. It might also include some bug fixes and stability improvements.

The update is currently available on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks, but we expect Samsung to release the update on the rest of the networks within a few days. The international and US carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S22 are yet to receive the new security update.

If you are a Galaxy S22 series device user in the US with an unlocked model, you can now check for the new software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. After downloading the new firmware file from our database, you can also choose the manual firmware flashing process. Don’t forget to back up your data, though.

Reviews

