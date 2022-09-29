Apple AirPods Pro 2 have only been out for a week, but Amazon is already discounting them – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann, Fox Van Allen
September 27, 2022 / 5:23 PM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’re looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple on Amazon first. The online retail giant has tons of deals on Apple products — even the just-released Apple AirPods Pro 2.
And that’s not all — we found a retailer that’s discounting the just-released Apple iPhone 14, too.
Top product in this article:
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $240 (reduced from $249)
Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 boast Apple’s best noise cancellation and even better battery life than before. There are new touch controls, plus the earbuds feature a redesigned case.
The new earbuds retail for $249 at Apple, but we found them cheaper on Amazon, where they’re just $240. We found them priced at $240 at Walmart too. That’s not much of a discount, but remember: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 just came out about a week ago.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $240 (reduced from $249)
Want to save even more money? Right now, you can save big on the older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro. These AirPods feature active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a compact, well-fitting design.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
Looking to save money on Apple’s newest smartphone, the iPhone 14? Again, you won’t save a ton of money, but the Apple iPhone 14 is $20 off at Walmart right now. You can get a phone that runs on the Verizon or AT&T network.
Apple’s new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.
The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.
(You can read our Essentials Fall 100 article on the Apple iPhone 14 here.)
Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
There’s all sorts of top-rated Apple tech available at Amazon right now. Here are some items — and big Apple discounts — that we think are worth checking out.
The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it’s also optimized for diving and water sports.
What else is new with the Apple Watch Ultra? The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout. The Apple Watch Ultra features a large 49mm display screen.
Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. The GPS model starts at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.
Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent’s iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It’s a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.
The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It’s available for purchase on Amazon now.
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329
An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items, including your luggage. Stick one inside your suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to discover a location.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)
You’ll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are on sale at Amazon.
Apple AirTag, $29
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $429 (regularly $549)
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($70) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $280 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $349 (reduced from $398)
Right now you can save on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7, some colors of which are on sale.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (red), $329 and up (regularly $429)
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Normally listed at $99 at Apple, it’s currently 15% off on Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $84 (regularly $99)
First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:23 PM
Southwestern Florida is reporting widespread power outages and flooding.
Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager said.
Early data, based on people who were eligible for the shots, found the unvaccinated are 14 times more likely to catch monkeypox.
More than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico and knocked out power lines, hundreds of thousands on the island were still experiencing blackouts.
“Part of it was, I had to work,” one man said of why he didn’t evacuate.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says curbing inflation will cause pain. Critics say putting millions out of work is unnecessary.
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, chain shutters 21 restaurants in evacuation zones and low-lying areas across the state.
Yet tight labor markets in Republican-leaning states may be contributing to higher inflation there, a new report found.
In some metro areas around the country, the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment has fallen more than 20%.
Bank hit customers with surprise overdraft fees even after employees warned it was illegal, regulators said.
The news comes after the committee was forced to reschedule a hearing that was planned for Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian.
Logan Barnhart pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says curbing inflation will cause pain. Critics say putting millions out of work is unnecessary.
The award-winning CBS News correspondent was one of the longest-serving White House broadcast journalists in history.
Yet tight labor markets in Republican-leaning states may be contributing to higher inflation there, a new report found.
Early data, based on people who were eligible for the shots, found the unvaccinated are 14 times more likely to catch monkeypox.
The outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus cases is already linked to at least 23 deaths, and one expert tells CBS News he sees it “getting worse before it gets better.”
Late-stage study finds treatment may slow progression of fatal disease that afflicts more than 6 million Americans.
Rainbow-colored pills are “being marketed and aimed at young people,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.
After a car wreck, Peggy Dula was charged far more than her two siblings who were transported to the same hospital.
A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions.
The SS Mesaba was torpedoed by a German submarine during WWI.
The U.S. will provide funding for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops.
Seismologists say explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered Tuesday on the two underwater pipelines running from Russia to Germany.
The inaugural award ceremony will be held Thursday at the New York Public Library.
Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager said.
Amal and George Clooney tell Gayle King that their kids call his co-star Julia Roberts “Auntie Juju,” adding that they “greatly admire” her family.
A restitution order that was still being finalized is meant to cover the cost of treatment for herpes and psychotherapy.
Is George Clooney the most good-looking person in the world? Brad Pitt seems to think so. “Well, he’s right about that,” Clooney jokes with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King.
“It’s crystal, it’s like playing out of a wine glass,” the singer told the crowd.
NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid in hopes of altering the space rock’s trajectory. Scientists hope to be able to use a similar strategy to protect Earth from future incoming asteroids. CBS News’ John Dickerson speaks with Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute, about the historic implications of this unprecedented test.
NASA crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid in a test that could one day be used to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth. Mark Strassmann has more.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
“Prime Early Access” sale will be the first time the retailer holds a major sales promotion twice in a year.
Tech giant is shifting some manufacturing from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s aircraft play an important role in hurricane forecasting. Captain Jason Mansour, who pilots a Gulfstream-IV Hurricane Hunter for NOAA, joins John Dickerson on “Prime Time” to discuss what it’s like to fly into a storm.
As Hurricane Ian hits Florida’s west coast, FEMA warned it is expected to cause “life-threatening storm surge and widespread flooding.”
The findings may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite.
A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 mph or higher. These are the only four hurricanes in the history of the U.S. that have made landfall at that level.
Here’s what we’ve learned from the images captured by Webb and other projects so far — and it’s a lot.
A restitution order that was still being finalized is meant to cover the cost of treatment for herpes and psychotherapy.
Jurors in Florida are tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole after he killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. In a separate trial, a jury will decide how much Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent after Jones called the mass shooting a hoax. David Weinstein, a partner at Jones Walker, joins CBS News to weigh in on the trials.
Police have identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed as he walked off the football field as Nicholas Elizade.
The appeals court ruled that as an employee of the federal government, the president is protected from certain lawsuits.
Savannah Graziano, 15, was wearing tactical gear as she ran toward sheriff’s deputies during the firefight, the sheriff said.
Here’s what we’ve learned from the images captured by Webb and other projects so far — and it’s a lot.
NASA scientists are gearing up for the world’s first mission testing planetary defense — and they want you to watch.
The first Artemis program moonshot likely will be delayed to November.
The 14,000-mph impact is designed to test whether a future threatening asteroid can be nudged off course.
The DART spacecraft is set to purposely crash into an asteroid — a test for a potential real threat far in the future.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Here’s what we’ve learned from the images captured by Webb and other projects so far — and it’s a lot.
The USA might seem more divided than ever, but there are some issues that unite us.
Celebrities have been stepping out in wild outfits for years… some more often than others.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s aircraft play an important role in hurricane forecasting. Captain Jason Mansour, who pilots a Gulfstream-IV Hurricane Hunter for NOAA, joins John Dickerson on “Prime Time” to discuss what it’s like to fly into a storm.
John Dickerson reports on powerful Hurricane Ian, including interviews with Tampa emergency officials and a NOAA hurricane hunter pilot.
The greater Tampa Bay area appears to have been spared the worst of Hurricane Ian. But the Category 4 storm’s winds and rains are wreaking havoc on the power grid. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor joined CBS News’ Joh Dickerson to discuss the latest.
Former CBS News White House correspondent Bill Plante has died at 84. He spent half a century at CBS News, covering the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and the White House. Norah O’Donnell shares more on his life and career.
Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Katie Couric revealed she’s battling breast cancer. Couric says she was diagnosed in June after putting off a mammogram. She’s encouraging all women to get their annual mammograms.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 have only been out for a week, but Amazon is already discounting them – CBS News
Watch CBS News