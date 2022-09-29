How to track the status of your stimulus check payment – AS USA

Coronavirus

The IRS has already sent stimulus check payments of up to $1,200 via direct deposit to the bank accounts of some 120 million Americans, while the first wave of paper stimulus payments have also been mailed out.

The IRS is working to get payments out as fast as possible but some individuals could be waiting for up to 20 weeks. So to ease the uncertainty of those still awaiting payments, the IRS has updated its Get My Payment app that lets you track your money through its Get My Payment web portal.

1. Go to the IRS’ Get My Payment page and click the blue ‘Get My Payment’ button to see the status of your stimulus check payment.

2. Once you arrive on the next page about authorized use, just click ‘OK’.

3. Next, on the Get My Payment page, enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), your date of birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code. Click Continue.

On the next page, the portal will show your payment status, letting you know if it has already been scheduled or if your payment status has yet to be determined.

According to the IRS web portal, the Get My Payment will return “Payment Status Not Available” if:

-The application doesn’t yet have your data, or

– You are not eligible for a payment. (Check here for more info on who is eligible for the payment)

For individuals who have not set up a direct deposit with the IRS, the Get My Payment web portal also allows you do so. This is generally a faster option than waiting for a mailed check.

If you have already registered your direct deposit information, you’ll see a page giving you the status of your payment. If you haven’t setup for direct debit, you can enter your bank details (scroll down to enter your bank account’s routing number and account number), which will allow your payment to be send directly to your account.

