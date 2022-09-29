What's Coming To Disney+ In September 2022 (US) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

For Disney+ subscribers in the United States, September is going to be a jam-packed month with a brand new original “Hocus Pocus” film, plus new episodes of “She-Hulk” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” plus much more.

Here is the full rundown:

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.



The remarkable life and career of the legendary Dick Vitale, ESPN’s voice of college basketball for more than four decades, and an inspiration as he battles cancer, a disease he’s been fighting for years as well.



Revealing a behind the scenes look at the 1983 Draft that changed the NFL, which saw a record six QBs taken in the first round with John Elway going number 1 and Dan Marino slipping to number 27.



To be the man, you gotta beat the man. And for one of wrestling’s most legendary performers, Ric Flair did whatever it took to be the man.



Ricky Williams recorded himself during his year away from football and beyond. This is the misunderstood athlete’s story in his own words



Now, almost a quarter of a century later, Academy Award-nominated and Peabody Award-winning director Mike Tollin, himself once a chronicler of the league,



Through the eyes of the Colts Marching Band, filmmaker Barry Levinson illustrates how Baltimore’s fans coped with losing their NFL team in 1984.



The story of a turbulent relationship between legendary NFL coaches Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Hear from them on their Super Bowl successes and their public falling out.



Two weeks into the 1987 season, the NFL’s players go on strike. For the first time in the history of professional sports in the United States, replacement players take the field and no-names are plucked from obscurity for one last chance.



The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

An epic 10-part series that ventures inside the minds of pioneering adventure athletes, captured at the peak of their powers as they recount their personal stories of transcendence on the journey to perfect the mastery of their craft.

Undertake an aerial journey across Europe to discover things that are not so easily seen from the ground.



Hazen Audel begins an epic survival adventure high in the mountains of Laos.



Puppy brothers Bingo and Rolly like to be around Bob, their owner, and help him do various activities. While he is away, they travel across the neighbourhood and complete exciting missions.



The global celebration of Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live action “Pinocchio” on Disney+ Day, September 8th



Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.



Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.



The Disney+ Original series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

This new series follows Eric Dalaras ( Pedro Maurizi ), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma ( Mora Fisz ), Eric decides to run away from home and return to the town of his childhood, Cabo Qwert, to find answers in the abandoned Tierra Incógnita park, where his parents were last seen. . Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in “Remembering”, an original short film by Emmy® Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award® winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes us on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it—if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, where the AR experience is triggered by the film’s moving image, select Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can interact with the story by scanning the TV to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.



With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.



Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.



Anna sets out on a journey with an iceman, Kristoff, and his reindeer, Sven, in order to find her sister, Elsa, who has the power to convert any object or person into ice.

Queen Elsa begins to hear a mysterious melodic voice calling to her. Unsettled, she answers it, thus awakening the elemental spirits and setting into motion a quest to restore an old injustice.



Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and their friends meet Funny, an enchanted, talking, and energetic playhouse. Funny magically transports the group of friends to a range of destinations which allows them to embark on adventures unique to that land.



Exploring shark behaviour and the wide variety of species that thrive along the coastal US to discover when beach goers may be most vulnerable to a shark attack.



The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.



A ballet dancer battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power.Directed by Hillary Bradfield



Indigenous Alaskans live on ancient lands but face a new climate of challenges.



The documentary takes viewers inside the wombs of elephants, dolphins and dogs to trace their different paths from conception to birth. At 12 months, an elephant fetus is on average 18 inches long and weighs approximately 26 pounds. It can use its trunk, curling it right up into its mouth and over its head.



No episode details have been provided.



Miguel pursues his love for singing in spite of his family’s ban on music. He stumbles into the Land of the Dead, where he learns about his great-great-grandfather who was a legendary singer.



Enzo, a golden retriever, learns that the methods used on the race track by his owner, a Formula One driver, can also be used to navigate through life.



“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Power of the Dog”) this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

Set in a fantastical world where talking vehicles live, work and play with the humans who drive them, “Firebuds” follows a boy and his firetruck as they team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems, both big and small. Whether rescuing a young car that’s stuck in a tree, tracking down lost Dalmatian puppies or helping their neighbors stock up on emergency supplies during a blackout, the Firebuds highlight the importance of teamwork and helping your fellow citizens.



Gloucester’s fishermen have to learn new fishing techniques to beat their competitors, the Outer Banks’ top fishermen, in the race to catch the elusive bluefin tuna in the waters of North Carolina



The 25th anniversary celebration of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will feature members of its all-star cast — Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.



In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.



The documentary features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened because it is their family’s hope for green cards and family reunification.

In Kenya’s Rift Valley province, giraffes have been reintroduced as part of a project, but animal rights activists, veterinarians and community representatives have to help the small herd when problems arise.



Lance Sterling, a secret agent, finds himself transformed into a pigeon. He then sets out with his associate Walter to stop a villain who is using Sterling’s disguise to carry out a dangerous plan.



Buck, a giant yet generous dog, feels helpless when he is abducted from his home and transported to the remote Yukon, where Perrault decides to use him for his dog sled mail operations.



“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?



Stories of people, including First Nations people, who live off the grid in remote regions of Northern Canada, and how they spend their day-to-day lives.



In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.



In “Hocus Pocus 2,” three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.



Fans, cast members, and celebrities alike gather at Hollywood Forever Cemetery to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s Hocus Pocus and its long-lasting impact.



Three friends spring into action when they learn their mummy pal, Harold, and his beloved Rose face the wrath of an evil mummy with a 1,000-year-old grudge.



What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in September?

Please put Mickey’s House of Villains, Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie and Goofy How To Hook Up Your Home Theater on Disney Plus soon. We can’t wait forever.

I really hope they add Jungle Cubs, Stanley, JoJo’s Circus, The Legend of Tarzan, Totally Circus, Totally Hoops, Totally In Tune, The Buzz On Maggie, Northern Lights, The Paper Brigade, The Jennie Project, and Monte Carlo to this list. I also hope they add Win, Lose or Draw — both the 1987 one, and the 2014 one — to this list.

How about Welcome to Pooh Corner, Dumbo’s Circus, and Kids Incorporated? Perhaps a “Vintage Disney Channel” section ala Star Wars Vintage collection.

source