Introducing New Messaging Features on Instagram – Meta

Julia Martin
Today, we’re introducing seven new messaging features to Instagram. As we announced at the end of last year, we’re making more investments in messaging to help you connect with your closest friends in more fun and seamless ways.
Product mocks of replying while browsing, sharing photos to your closest friends and seeing who's online
We’ve made several improvements that help people chat, share, and respond: 
Product mocks of new features in Instagram DM threads
Customize your messaging threads by using these new features: 
These new features are available in select countries, with plans to expand globally. We’re always working to improve how you connect and share with your closest friends — stay tuned for more fun ways to connect. 
