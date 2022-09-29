Introducing New Messaging Features on Instagram – Meta

Facebook.st0{fill:#1c2b33}.st1{clip-path:url(#SVGID_1_)}.st2{clip-path:url(#SVGID_3_)}.st3{fill:url(#SVGID_6_)}

Today, we’re introducing seven new messaging features to Instagram. As we announced at the end of last year, we’re making more investments in messaging to help you connect with your closest friends in more fun and seamless ways.



We’ve made several improvements that help people chat, share, and respond:



Customize your messaging threads by using these new features:

These new features are available in select countries, with plans to expand globally. We’re always working to improve how you connect and share with your closest friends — stay tuned for more fun ways to connect.

