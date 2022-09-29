This Sub-$1 Project is Poised to Outperform Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – Cryptonews

Tamadoge’s presale has exceeded all expectations, and its exchange listings could result in it outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Tamadoge is a meme-like coin offering utility and rewards. Its deflationary nature and P2E feature have made it stand out from the Dogeverse coins, relying merely off hype.

Coins that go on to do big things show early signs of prospect. That’s exactly what Tamadoge has proven with its crypto presale. The presale has been running for just over a month and early-round funding has amassed more than $13 million.

TAMA coins are currently in the seventh stage of the presale, enabling investors to get 40 tokens for 1 USDT. Early investors bought 100 tokens for 1 USDT. The final stage of the presale, the ninth stage, will offer investors 33.33 tokens for 1 USDT.

Due to the successful presale and high demand, TAMA will be listed on major exchanges. The presale is set to sell out soon, and the last chance that investors will have to buy the coin at low prices will be when Tamadoge has its initial coin offering (ICO).

LBank tweeted that it will list Tamadoge soon. Uniswap is another exchange that will enable investors to buy TAMA.

Players compete on this P2E gaming platform, enabling them to walk, feed and breed digital pets. The game rewards players according to their leaderboard ranking with TAMA tokens, which players can exchange fiat currencies.

TAMA is a deflationary token with a circulating supply of 2 billion. The game’s developers plan to burn 5% of all tokens used for pet store purchases. That will significantly reduce the supply and make the coin more scarce.

The game’s creators have already set out a roadmap for Tamadoge, and some of the exciting developments include a P2E Arcade and an augmented reality app.

Not only will that afford players more opportunities to earn while using their pets to battle it out against other players, but the augmented reality app will make player interaction with their pets more realistic.

