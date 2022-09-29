Flasko (FLSK) Acquires Over 1,500 Holders In Just Two Weeks; Solana (SOL and Polygon (MATIC) Trading Volume Slows – Coinpedia Fintech News

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Sep 28, 2022

With prices at rock bottom and minimal return on investment, the cryptocurrency market is unquestionably in a bear market. However, leading crypto market news outlets such as Cointelegraph have stated that Bull Run is not far away. The forthcoming Bull Run appears robust, with Flasko, Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC) promising big returns to investors.

Because of the excellent usability of its blockchain, Solana (SOL) has shown to be a stable crypto coin. Solana (SOL) is a key player in decentralized applications (DApps), running big NFTs, DAOs, GameFis, and on-chain assets. Solana (SOL) is currently a serious competitor to Ethereum (ETH) regarding smart contract implementation.

Solana (SOL) is now operating nearly 400 DApps. Solana (SOL) is the best Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) alternative due to its excellent scalability and speed, as well as its low transaction costs (BTC). Solana (SOL)’s price chart illustrates that it always retraces from lows to new highs, and more smart contracts are joining its network.

Polygon (MATIC), which is hosted on the Ethereum (ETH) network, is remarkable for its capacity to connect blockchains. Because of its scalability, the Polygon (MATIC) network is gaining prominence.

The network may build a secure, interoperable, and versatile blockchain unlike any other by using its native MATIC coin. Polygon (MATIC) enables many scaling techniques, which are being used by new decentralized projects to promote high scalability. Polygon (MATIC) appears to be a big factor in the forthcoming Bull Run, as it will likely power increased scalability in the crypto sector.

With the help of the cutting-edge Flasko platform, it is now feasible to trade and invest in pricey alcoholic beverages (NFTs), including rare whiskey, fine wine, and premium champagne.

The presale is anticipated to draw a sizable number of cryptocurrency investors because it is expected that by 2023, the protocol’s revenue will have climbed by 2,500%. Researchers predict Flasko, a growing alternative investment, will outperform well-known crypto assets by 2022.

We think investing in Flasko will produce the highest returns this month compared to other cryptocurrencies. The project passed every audit, making it a strong contender for long-term investment.

You can take part in the Flasko presale by following the links below.

