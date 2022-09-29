Hareem Shah latest Instagram video goes viral – BOL News

Follow us on

Hareem Shah latest Instagram video goes viral

Hareem Shah is known for her TikTok videos. The TikToker is popular for her controversial stories with political personalities. She also has a huge fan following with 198K followers on her Instagram account.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never misses an opportunity to impress her audience by sharing her latest photos.

The popular TikToker took her Instagram and shared new videos from Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Have a look:





A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)





A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Her pictures and videos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in shoots or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Hareem Shah is known for her TikTok videos. She shared her new…

