Marvel actor and V of BTS to star in new Disney+ reality series – Digital Spy

Disney+ has announced the UK release date for new reality series IN THE SOOP : Friendcation, which will hit the streaming site next month.

The show is a spinoff of the initial IN THE SOOP series and will follow The Marvels star Park Seo-joon, Parasite‘s Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik (Soundtrack #1), rapper Peakboy and V from BTS as they unwind together in a relaxing surprise trip.

The show’s synopsis reads: “Hidden away from the world, this brand-new travel reality series shows the friends taking time to enjoy nature and indulge in their favourite pastimes in the soop (in the forest).

“Throughout the course of the four-episode series, viewers will get to see the stars and best friends relax over a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.”

Choi is most widely known for his role as Kim Ki-woo in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, while Park also appeared briefly in the film as Ki-woo’s friend. He is currently set to appear in The Marvels in an undisclosed role, with the show scheduled for release in July 2023.

BTS fans can currently watch the K-pop group’s latest film BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA on the streaming site. The film is part of the group’s deal with Disney+ which also includes the docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star and IN THE SOOP : Friendcation.

BTS, which also includes Suga, Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, recently announced they would be taking a temporary hiatus in order to pursue solo careers. Confirming the decision via their YouTube channel, the band said they hoped to “spend some time apart to learn how to be one again”.

IN THE SOOP : Friendcation will premiere on Disney+ on October 19.

