Roundup: Capital Projects, Rosh Hashana, Elon Musk … – 06880

As Westport plans major capital projects — a renovation or new Long Lots Elementary School, reimagining of Longshore and others — the Board of Finance does not want to reinvent the wheel.

A special meeting on October 3 (7:30 p.m., Town Hall Room 201/201A) has only one agenda item: “Preparation workshop for the upcoming School and Town Building Program.’”

The board will listen to and question former Finance Board members, and officials who served Westport during the most recent major Westport building program (1998-2008, including Staples High and Bedford Middle Schools).

The public is invited. If there is time, they can ask questions.

Other workshops will be scheduled at later dates.

Westport has begun planning next steps for Long Lots Elementary School. (Drone photo/Brandon Malin)

Storm clouds did not detract from yesterday evening’s Tashlich ceremony, at Compo Beach.

Members of The Conservative Synagogue gathered for the traditional rite. On the first day of Rosh Hashana, Jews symbolically casting away sins by tossing pieces of bread in the water.

Gathering together … (Photo/Fred Cantor)

… and casting sins away. (Photo/Diane Yormark)

Also last night: Another rainbow appeared over Westport.

This one was seen on Weston Road.

(Photo/Stephanie Webster)

We’re lucky indeed. We’re getting much-needed rain. And gorgeous rainbows that follow.

Saturday was special in Stamford — and in Staples Players’ history.

The award-winning high school troupe added another professional page to their overflowing scrapbook. They performed at a benefit concert for Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) at the Palace Theater.

Well, not just “performed.” Players shared the stage with actor/director Mari Friedman, who paid tribute to 3 great composers: Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Sondheim and Michel Legrand.

Staples Players perform “I Hope I Get It” from “A Chorus Line” …

Friedman spent several hours rehearsing with the high schoolers. “She was fantastic with them, and they loved her,” says Players co-director David Roth.

… and dance to “I Hope I Get It” at the Orchestra Lumos benefit.

The invitation came from Halmisch’s widow Terre Blair. She saw a Players production of “A Chorus Line” — her husband’s work — and was “blown away.”

Maria Friedman thanks the audience, with Staples Players behind her.

Also starring on Saturday: vocalists Ross Lekites (“The Tina Turner Musical”), Lewis Cleale (“The Book of Mormon”) — and Players alumni Camille Foisie and Nick Rossi,

From left: Lewis Cleale, Ros Lekites, Maria Friedman, Camille Foisie, Nick Rossi. (All photos/Kerry Long)

DJ Sixsmith cut his teeth — and honed his voice — at WWPT-FM. You can still hear the 2011 Staples High graduate giving the school station’s call letters at the top of every hour.

He’s now first senior manager for digital and social media at CNBC. Last week, he headed to California to interview Jay Leno — in the TV host’s iconic garage.

That makes sense. They were on YouTube Live, promoting Leno’s exclusive tour of SpaceX with Elon Musk — on the web series “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Sixsmith gave fans the chance to ask Leno questions directly, and peek behind the curtain about the episode.

It went viral, when Musk himself commented on the video, on Twitter.

Sixsmith said on LinkedIn: “I love working for a company that is willing to let me run with new social and digital ideas like this one.”

Click below, for the full YouTube Live. (Hat tip: Mark Lassoff)



This week’s Jazz at the Post features Serbian guitar master Rale Micic; bassist Steve LaSpina and drummer Steve Johns; of course the Jazz Rabbi, Greg Wall — and new start times for the 2 sets (7:30 and 8:45 p.m.; Thursday, September 29, VFW Joseph J Clinton Post 399, 465 Riverside Avenue). Dinner service begins at 7 p.m.

There is a $10 cover. Reservations are strongly suggested: JazzatthePost@gmail.com.

Rale Micic

This is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. On Friday (September 30, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westport Library), the Westport Prevention Coalition offers a free “Suicide Prevention Lunch and Learn.” It’s open to all residents, plus town employees, elected officials, commissioners and volunteers.

An RSVP is required. Click here to register.



The Traveling School offers girls and non-binary students ages 15-18 a chance to see the world, build leadership skills, and grow personally. The semester-long program travels to Africa, South America and around the western US.

It’s nearly 20 years old, and boasts 450 alums. Students receive academic credit from their home schools, and stay on track to graduate. Nearly 60 percent receive financial support.

They host an open house on October 12 (6:30 p.m., Rowayton). For more information, click here or email admissions@travelingschool.com.



Longtime Wesetporter Salvatore Mastromatteo passed away peacefully earlier this month. He was 90 years old.

He worked many years for Arnold Bakery. Sal enjoyed time off by going to New York City, the movies, walking at the mall, and spending time with his family.

Sal is survived by nieces Claudia Bradley fiancé William Thomas) of Tamarac, Florida and Tammy (Vinny) Guarente of Beacon Falls; great-niece Angela Guarente (Joe Darrah); great-nephew Joe (Megan) Guarente, and great-great nieces Michaela Darrah and Izabella Guarente.

He was predeceased by his sister Annamay Bradley, with whom he shared a home with after the death of their mother.

His family thanks June Richardson (conservator), and the staff at the Westport Rehabilitation Complex and Long Ridge Acute Care, for taking great care of Sal.

Private services were held at Assumption-Greens Farms Cemetery.

Very appropriately, Jilda Manikas sent this “Westport … Naturally” photo of this insect on a screen door yesterday — Rosh Hashana, one of the Jewish High Holy Days.

It’s a praying mantis.

(Photo/Jilda Manikas)

And finally … Jim Post died earlier this month in Iowa, of congestive heart failure. He was 82.

He and his then-wife Cathy Conn were Friend & Lover — one-hit wonders in 1968 with the song “Reach Out of the Darkness.”

Although — as this New York Times obituary explains — his lyrics “reach out in the darkness” suggest a very different message.



