Get this M1 MacBook Air for just $799 Today – Wccftech

A fully renewed MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip can be yours for just $799. Stocks are limited so act fast.

Owning a MacBook Air is the top-most agenda for a lot of people out there. And if you’re looking to save some serious money on it today, then you are in solid luck.

Right now, thanks to the Amazon Renewed program, you can own the late 2020 MacBook Air with the powerful and speedy M1 chip for a low price of just $799. This deal saves you $200 over a brand new one. And since this laptop is renewed, therefore you can expect it to function to a near new one.

Buy Late 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13.3 inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Space Gray (Renewed) – Was $999, now just $799

Thanks to the built-in 256GB of storage, you can save a lot of your files and photos on your MacBook Air. That 8GB of RAM ensures that macOS is always sailing smoothly whenever you want it to.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display which is bright and crisp. Whether it’s school work or just going through the usual web stuff, everything will look nice on it.

On the side, you get two USB-C ports, both of which can be used to charge the notebook or just connect accessories. You also get a headphone jack with this laptop just in case you want to listen to your audio old school style.

There is a lot to love about this deal and these things tend to sell out fast. If you’re all about saving money then this deal is for you.

