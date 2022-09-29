THING builds a Metaverse platform to recruit global NFT artists – GlobeNewswire

April 15, 2022 22:10 ET | Source: THING THING

Hong Kong, China,

Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The THING community has recently built a global Metaverse platform, and plans to invite a number of domestic and foreign large-scale game and related industry KOL, as well as related NFT artists to settle in. At present, the core business direction of the platform content includes: investing in and deploying leading NFT platforms and works, incubating top NFT artists, building bridges for traditional top artists to enter NFT; building a Metaverse game platform, etc.

Commenting on future trends, the THING community founder said: “The NFT market will continue to grow and expand in 2022. Most NFTs will see a wide range of use cases beyond their aesthetic appearance. These include the most likely to be discussed and introduced to the blockchain’s financial and DAO mechanisms of NFTs in the economy provide more utility to meet the needs of participants. The amount of innovation in the NFT field is expected to become the most influential, becoming the next generation of killer of the blockchain after the Bitcoin.

THING is a community-driven NFT+GameFi+SocialFi Metaverse ecological platform, which was officially launched in December 2021. At the beginning of the entire project, NFT is the first step of the entire ecology. At present, the community has released exclusive NFTs as well as grand storylines and grand game roadmaps.

In THING’s storyline, it is revealed that a mysterious Mayan family has always existed on the ancient continent. People don’t know where they came from, but since they appeared, in every era there is a person who can know the past and present life overnight, and their express can guide people’s future direction. It conveys the fame of the Maya family and has become the most respected existence of the mainland race. And these different kinds of NFTs represent different kinds of mysterious lords.

At present, THING NFTs are divided into several types, and different types have different uses. The overall functions include obtaining prophecy information, mystery box airdrops, games, publishing works, and developing games.

THING NFT Unique Architecture Design

In the early markets, many NFT projects did not have long-term plans for the future development path, and their vitality was relatively short, and even many projects only relied on a wave of publicity, after short-term popularity, the whole project disappeared; This unhealthy ecology is difficult to maintain in the long term.

THING breaks through the inherent thinking of architectural design. What he wants to create is a social platform for fair participation. On this platform, everyone can use their own advantages to promote the better development of the project. Everyone on the platform can decide how they want to participate. What THING does for you is give you the tools and resources to realize your value.

Users who have been exposed to some projects in the early days will know that in the traditional model, NFT is only a part of the economic model in the game, and it is difficult to create more value by itself.

Take the lead in launching a new game + NFT social model on the THING platform to promote mutual benefit and win-win results. Games are only part of this platform, and NFTs have their own value. Technology, as a means of realization, jointly created Metaverse. On the THING platform, games are only used as carriers and cannot generate real value. If players want to profit from it, they need to participate in community building.

The relevant profit model set by THING NFT

THING is a completely decentralized community. Players who hold specific NFT cards in the community can enjoy the corresponding operation rights. Players holding painter NFTs can form their own original painting teams, create original paintings, and make NFTs for profit, you can also collaborate with the game creation team to design and participate in profit sharing.

Players can also participate in community dividends by recommending other players to enter the game and becoming a direct contributor to THING. All the above contributors have the right to share the corresponding project tickets. The higher the direct contribution in the game, the higher the commission. Every users can become co-founders of THING.

THING integrates NFT, DeFi, GameFi and other models, and fulfills the mission of creating value for players by developing the content and economy of virtual worlds and blockchain games. Pioneering a new mode chain game system, building a value bridge between Metaverse assets and the real world, empowering the Metaverse game world, and allowing more people to participate in the Metaverse wave through THING.

As THING matures and expands its influence, its perceived value and price will soar, and a decentralized Metaverse system is just around the corner.

