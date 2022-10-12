WestCoast NFT Partners with Crypto News Website CoinChapter To Boost NFT Sector Coverages – CoinChapter

Home » Press Releases » WestCoast NFT Partners with Crypto News Website CoinChapter To Boost NFT Sector Coverages

Alberta (August 29, 2022) — WestCoastNFT, a Canada-based nonfungible token (NFT) development firm, has partnered with CoinChapter.com, an emerging crypto news website, to boost its NFT-related coverages.

Active since 2015, CoinChapter has been providing day-to-day coverages of several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and others. As of late, the website has been boosting its coverage of NFT projects, the emerging industry of digital collectibles whose net worth crossed $15 billion in 2021.

Steve Mitobe, the founder of WestCoast NFT, notes CoinChapter’s supersonic growth in recent years and how it could allow WestCoastNFT to boost its online presence worldwide.

“WestCoast NFT and CoinChapter share the desire of taking NFT coverages in every part of the world. The emergence of Web3 and people’s potential switch to metaverse that would have them launch their personalized digital avatars has inspired us to take NFT coverages to the next level.”

“We believe CoinChapter’s amazing command on the NFT market would enable WestCoast NFT to reach more businesses worldwide.”

Neal Wright, the managing editor at CoinChapter, reciprocates unequivocally, noting that partnering with WestCoast NFT exposes their portal to the latest NFT statistics, which can be shaped into articulative and accurate reports for the sector down the road.

“We welcome WestCoast NFT as a de-facto sponsor so we could have the means to cover the NFT sector broadly. Yes, that includes the plans to have a dedicated NFT coverage team in the future.”

About WestCoast NFT:

WestCoast NFT is an NFT-focused development agency. Their team of smart contract specialists will work with clients to plan, create, build and launch their own custom NFT projects. Having worked with some of the biggest NFT artists in the space, they’re able to help clients navigate their way through this complex, fast-moving industry.

For more information, please visit www.westcoastNFT.com

About CoinChapter

CoinChapter strives to be a global presence in cryptocurrency and blockchain digital media. We’re proud to offer our ever-growing community up-to-the-minute coverage on all blockchain, fintech, and cryptocurrency trends and breaking news.

Established in 2015 by Hexbite Labs Inc, Coinchapter has always been focused on educating and helping those new to crypto. From their crypto exchange filter that enabled users to find the right exchange for them to our live crypto price aggregator that ensured they were always getting the best price, Coinchapter.com has always focused on providing newcomers to the cryptocurrency space with the right tools to ensure that they’re best equipped for this ever-changing industry.

