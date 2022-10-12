GM's Military Unit Scores Electric Battery Tech Deal Following Its Hummer EV Demo – Yahoo Finance

General Motors Co’s (NYSE: GM) subsidiary GM Defense has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms.

“This award is a critical enabler for non-traditional defense businesses like GM Defense to deliver commercial technologies that support our customers’ transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future,” said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense.

GM Defense will leverage battery technology, the Ultium Platform, for a scalable design that can be used for tactical military vehicles.

Ultium Platform is a combined electric vehicle (EV) battery architecture and propulsion system that can deliver power, range, and scale beyond any previous GM hybrid or extended range EV technology.

The Platform uses different chemistries and cell form factors, making it adaptable to changing needs and new technology insertions as they become available.

This award follows a similar announcement GM Defense made in July when the business was chosen by the U.S. Army to provide a GMC HUMMER EV Pickup for analysis and demonstration.

Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.65% at $34.62 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

