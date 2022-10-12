UFO expert talks about sightings in Michigan | Entertainment | iosconews.com – Iosco County News Herald

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

OVER OSCODA — Patrick Couture (left) shows pictures of a sighting he took pictures of in the sky one night in Oscoda. UFOlogist Bill Konkolesky (right) listens to his story.

Two Pilots

EAST TAWAS — The history of UFOs in Michigan are a spotty one. Most cases are brushed off as a fluke or a hallucination, so they go unreported.

Another issue is the allegations of secret government cover-ups and muddled information. False-flags are common and information surrounding any extraterrestrial life always comes up inconclusive.

Bill Konkolesky, director of the Michigan chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), seeks to change that.

He says the evidence for UFOs aren’t as inconclusive as the government may try to present it.

“People ask, how come we see no evidence of extraterrestrial life?” he said. “Well, we think we are.”

Konkolesky spoke in the East Tawas City Hall Monday, Sept. 20 in front of a crowd of UFO enthusiasts. The event was presented as part of a speakers series hosted by the Iosco-Arenac District Library.

His talk was about various sightings of UFO sightings. One took place right on Oscoda’s Wurtsmith Air Force Base in October of 1975.

Over the base, Air Traffic Control (ATC) saw a big, white glowing disc hovering over the airbase. No planes were scrambled that day, but a KC-135 was coming in for a landing. Konkolesky said ATC requested the KC-135 fly over and take a look. After approaching the object, it shot straight South. The aircraft chased the object for a while until it was called off. The KC-135 turned back toward base.

The glowing disc immediately turned around, caught up with the aircraft and kept pace with it for a while until it shot up in the sky out of sight.

Within a two-week period, at least four other bases in the United States were visited by a very similar UFO.

The same light buzzed Loring AFB in Maine on Oct. 27 and 28, went to Wurtsmith on Oct. 30, then appeared in Malmstrom AFB in Montana on Nov. 7. It showed up at Minot AFB in North Dakota Nov. 9 and disappeared.

One odd thing all the military installations had in common was that they all stored nuclear weapons at the time.

Konkolesky said the general trend of UFO sightings increased after the invention of the atom bomb.

The most recent sighting Konkolesy discussed was a sighting in Highland Township, Michigan in 2005.

The witness first saw a UFO driving home at 10 p.m. on Sept. 29. The craft was triangular in shape, with three lights at the corners and a red light in the center. It hovered over his car as he drove through an uninhabited area.

Later in that night at 4 a.m., people called in to WOMC morning radio asking about strange flashes around the airport. The host, Dick Purtan calls into Detroit Metro airport if they see anything on their radar, but they say their radar doesn’t go that far. Keep in mind the reported sightings were reported over Romulus which is only a few thousand feet away from the airport.

The next day at around 3 p.m., the same witness who saw the triangular craft earlier sees a car-like object “driving” across the tree tops behind his house.

“You can hear in the witnesses voice that they are having a real bad time about what they saw,” said Konkolesky.

The craft parks in his backyard.

The witness said he didn’t call anybody or take pictures for fear of retaliation from the craft; If anybody showed up, the craft might think he’s calling in reinforcements. Pointing a camera at it might make it think he’s pointing a weapon at it.

Up close, the “car” was a black floating craft with circular windows. The witness said he could see motion of a figure moving around in the vehicle, but nothing ever came out.

Later in the afternoon, the craft left and never returned.

After the witness made a report to MUFON, Konkolesky came out with radiation detecting equipment, but found nothing.

Four years later, Konkolesky said a similar report of a car-like craft came up in Oklahoma. Instead of circular windows, the craft was reported possessing square ones.

“Was it a big deal? I don’t know,” said Konkolesky. “Maybe it was just a different model year.”

MUFON declares itself as an organization dedicated to investigating UFO sightings and collecting data in the MUFON Database for use by researchers worldwide. They promote research on UFOs to discover the true nature of the phenomenon, with an eye towards scientific breakthroughs, and improving life on their planet. They seek to educate the public on the UFO phenomenon and its potential impact on society.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, they field 500-1000 reports of sightings around the world.

Konkolesky prides himself on the fact MUFON is independent of any government interference.

To report UFOs to MUFON, visit mufon.com. More information about the library, as well as upcoming events at various branches, can be found by visiting their website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.

