Meta acquires Armature Studio, Camouflaj, and Twisted Pixel – Gematsu

Meta has acquired Armature Studio, Camouflaj, and Twisted Pixel, the company announced.

Armature Studio is known for the development of the virtual reality version of Resident Evil 4, as well as the recently released Where the Heart Leads and more.

Camouflaj is the studio behind Marvel’s Iron Man VR and Republique.

Twisted Pixel is the creator of The Maw, ‘Splosion Man, Comic Jumper, Ms. Splosion Man, The Gunstringer, and Wilson’s Heart. It joined Microsoft after five years of independence in October 2011, but separated from the company to become an independent studio again in September 2015.

