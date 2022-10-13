Why Shiba Inu Is Rising Today – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Over the last 24 hours, the price of the meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB 3.27%) has risen. The cryptocurrency is more than 3% higher as of 3:30 p.m. ET today, as cryptocurrencies bounced and news spread that Shiba Inu could be launching more projects on its network.

Shiba Inu has been rising over the last couple of days as the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC 1.27%), and the rest of the crypto market has rebounded. Bitcoin as of this writing is up roughly 12.5% over the past five days.

Yesterday, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, said in a blog post that Shiba Inu is planning to launch a stablecoin project called Shi, a reward token, and a new set of collectibles for the metaverse.

Stablecoins are digital assets pegged to a commodity or fiat currency. There are also algorithmic stablecoins that aren’t backed by anything but track certain commodities or currencies.

“We’ve seen independent development from a group of developers in our decentralized network,” Kusama wrote. “They’ve submitted a version of Shi that seems to avoid the issues found in other moonshots, while allowing Shi to be used to counter and balance payments that need to be done without market fluctuations.”

Shiba Inu’s reward token will be called “Treat.” The purpose of this token, according to Kusama, is to help level the planned stablecoin, as some stablecoins use sister cryptocurrencies to help the stablecoin retain its peg. Treat tokens will also be used for rewards in the metaverse relating to Shiba Inu’s collectible card game.

While the stablecoin project sounds interesting, Shiba Inu is likely rising in line with the rest of the crypto market. However, I would continue to advise investors to avoid the token, as it has never had any real-world use case or technical advantage over other cryptocurrencies.

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source