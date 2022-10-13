Nothing Phone (1) price increases in India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Sagar 18 August 2022

Nothing Android

The Nothing Phone (1) unveiled last month just got costlier in India by INR1,000 ($13/€12), so you’ll now have to shell out INR33,999 ($427/€420) for the 8GB/128GB variant, INR36,999 ($464/€457) for the 8GB/256GB model, and INR39,999 ($502/€494) for the 12GB/256GB version. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart later today at new prices with two color options – Black and White.

Mr. Manu Sharma – VP and GM of Nothing India – said the company had to increase the price of the Phone (1) in India due to the fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. However, customers in other regions can still purchase the Phone (1) at its original price.



Nothing Phone (1)

The Phone (1) is Nothing’s first smartphone, which is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and runs Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box. It’s built around a 6.55″ FullHD+ 120Hz OLED that’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The screen also has a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera and a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication. The back panel of the Phone (1) is transparent and sports LEDs and two cameras – 50MP primary and 50MP ultrawide.



Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) has 5G connectivity and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. The smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

You can read our Nothing Phone (1) review here to learn more about it or watch the video review attached below.

Source

You must have never heard of taxes. Your guvernment wants a lot and gives a nothing…

Assembled in India. India doesn't make any workable SOC, screen, memory, ram. Don't know about battery.

Bro got the max ❌ 🤣🤣

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source