Why Binance Coin price could crash below $300 – FXStreet

Binance Coin price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is at risk of a major crash if it fails to hold onto its last levels of support.

Binance Coin price has one primary support structure left on its weekly chart: the $340 to $360 value area where the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) and the 2021 Volume Point of Control exist.

Nearly all the conditions for an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout of Binance Coin price are present:

The only condition missing is number five. A close at or below $359 would confirm an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout. Additionally, a close at $359 would put BNB below the final major support from 2021’s high-volume node. From there, Binance Coin price could collapse towards the 100% Fibonacci expansion at $231.



BNB/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

If Binance Coin price bulls want to invalidate any near-term bearish outlook, they’ll need to pursue a weekly close above the Ichimoku Cloud at or above $444. If that occurs, the beginning of a new uptrend may not be far away.





