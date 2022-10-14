tvOS 15: New features, compatibility, release date – 9to5Mac

tvOS 15 Overview

31 'tvOS 15' stories

June 2021 – May 2022

tvOS 15 received its first preview during the WWDC21 keynote and launched three months after this on September 20. The Apple TV software receives a small update but with great new features.

Different from all other upcoming operating systems from Apple, tvOS 15 doesn’t have a special page about its new features. Everything new with the system is available on the new Apple TV 4K page.

The tvOS operating system brings HomePod mini integration as the TV speaker, Spatial Audio, and more:

On October 25, Apple released tvOS 15.1 With this version, fortunately, Apple is finally bringing SharePlay support to the Apple TV.

With this function, you can watch movies or shows while on a FaceTime call on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then add Apple TV to share the viewing experience on the big screen.

A month after launching tvOS 15.1, Apple seeded tvOS 15.2. This software brings a new way to view your Memories on the big screen with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages. Not only that but Apple Music subscribers will hear songs that combine expert recommendations with your music tastes, and what’s in your photos and videos.

Here is what else is new:

Different from tvOS 15.2, tvOS 15.3 doesn’t bring changes for the Apple TV, only small improvements and bug fixes.

tvOS 15.4 bring some interesting features to the Apple TV hardware:

Different from other software updates, Apple doesn’t specify what’s changed with tvOS 15.5, most likely just bug fixes.

Different from other software updates, Apple doesn’t specify what’s changed with tvOS 15.6, most likely just bug fixes. This was the latest tvOS 15 update before Apple released tvOS 16.

HomePod 15, the operating system based on tvOS 15 and made for the HomePod and HomePod mini, launched alongside the tvOS update. Here’s everything new with it:

On October 25, Apple released HomePod 15.1. This version brings the long-awaited Lossless and Dolby Atmos support, which was promised in the middle of 2021. Here’s what you need to know

Here’s everything new with HomePod 15.2 software update:

Apple Music Voice Plan

Siri

Home app

HomePod 15.3 brings multi-user support for more languages and regions:

Software version 15.3 adds Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian (Italy). This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

HomePod 15.4 brought some new features:

There are no major changes with the latest HomePod Software as Apple states it brings “general performance and stability improvements.”

HomePod 15.6 Software update brought voice recognition to more languages as well as support for Norwegian and Sweden.

This was the latest update before Apple released HomePod 16 Software version.

All Apple TVs compatible with tvOS will be able to upgrade to the newest tvOS. Here’s the full list:

You can learn more about the second-generation Apple TV 4K here and the new Siri Remote here.

Also, all the HomePod available work can be updated to HomePod 15:

tvOS 15 was introduced at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2021.

Its beta program started on the same day as the keynote, June 7 of 2021. Apple launched tvOS 15 and HomePod Software Version 15 on September 20.

On June 30 of 2021, Apple released the tvOS 15 public beta version. Although the final version is already available, enrolling in the Beta Software Program here lets you try upcoming software updates before anyone else.

Here’s how to install tvOS public beta:

First, go to the beta.apple.com website and sign up with your Apple ID (preferably the one you use with your Apple TV). If you have never joined the Apple Beta Software Program before, the update might not appear on your Apple TV, so make sure you are registered in the program.

After that, follow these steps:

tvOS 15 Stories May 18

Filipe Espósito

– May. 18th 2022 10:24 am PT

@filipeesposito

With just a few weeks to go until WWDC 2022, Apple has just released iOS 15.6 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has also made available the first betas of tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and HomePod Software 15.6.

tvOS 15 Stories May 16

Filipe Espósito

– May. 16th 2022 10:27 am PT

@filipeesposito

Following the release of iOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 to all users, Apple on Monday also made tvOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and HomePod Software 15.5 available to the public. The updates bring overall improvements with no major changes.

tvOS 15 Stories April 20

José Adorno

– Apr. 20th 2022 10:05 am PT

@joseadorno

Update: Now available to public beta testers as well.

A couple of weeks after releasing the first beta of iOS 15.5, Apple is seeding the second version for developers. Alongside that, there’s also beta 2 of iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6. Head below for the details.

tvOS 15 Stories March 14

José Adorno

– Mar. 14th 2022 9:57 am PT

@joseadorno

After a few weeks of testing, Apple is finally releasing tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 to all users. After a small 15.3 update, this one is full of new features for Apple TV and HomePod users.

tvOS 15 Stories March 8

tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 RC version now available, here’s everything new

José Adorno – Mar. 8th 2022 11:24 am PT

After five beta versions with lots of new features, Apple is finally seeding tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 RC to developers ahead of next week’s final release.



tvOS 15 Stories March 1

José Adorno

– Mar. 1st 2022 10:08 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple is now seeding beta 5 of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4. Here’s what’s new with these operating systems, set to be released in the coming weeks.

tvOS 15 Stories February 23

José Adorno

– Feb. 23rd 2022 5:19 am PT

@joseadorno

There is more news regarding Siri and the latest HomePod 15.4 beta 4 as Apple is also adding Dutch voice recognition for the personal assistant on its smart speaker. With that, it seems like a matter of time until the company finally releases the HomePod mini in the Netherlands.

tvOS 15 Stories February 22

José Adorno

– Feb. 22nd 2022 10:06 am PT

@joseadorno

Another week, another beta is available as Apple is now seeding beta 4 of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4. Here’s what’s new with these operating systems.

tvOS 15 Stories February 16

José Adorno

– Feb. 16th 2022 10:21 am PT

@joseadorno

Update: Public beta testers can now download the third test version of tvOS 15.4. HomePod 15.4 is still limited to selected developers to try.

A week after releasing beta 2 of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4, Apple is now seeding the third beta of these operating systems to developers.

tvOS 15 Stories February 9

José Adorno

– Feb. 9th 2022 10:11 am PT

@joseadorno

Update: Apple just released the public beta of tvOS 15.4 beta 2 to all users.

Apple is seeding today tvOS 15.4 beta 2 to Apple TV developers. Not only that, but the company is also releasing the second beta version of HomePod 15.4.

tvOS 15 Stories January 27

Filipe Espósito

– Jan. 27th 2022 7:58 pm PT

@filipeesposito

In addition to iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, Apple also released the first beta of tvOS 15.4 on Thursday. The update brings some tweaks to the default Apple TV video player, which now shows the user’s “Up Next” queue.

José Adorno

– Jan. 27th 2022 10:47 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple just released the first beta of tvOS 15.4 this Thursday. With that, the company is finally bringing a new feature to the Apple TV, which didn’t see anything major with the latest software update.

José Adorno

– Jan. 27th 2022 10:21 am PT

@joseadorno

A day after Apple released tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3 to the public, the company is now seeding the first beta of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 to developers.

tvOS 15 Stories January 26

José Adorno

– Jan. 26th 2022 10:07 am PT

@joseadorno

Six weeks after its major software updates, Apple is now releasing tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3 to all users. With these versions, the company is enabling multi-user voice recognition in more countries to its smart speakers.

tvOS 15 Stories December 13, 2021

José Adorno

– Dec. 13th 2021 9:47 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple is releasing today iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and HomePod Software version 15.2 to all users. This update brings support to Apple Music Voice Plan and more.

tvOS 15 Stories October 18, 2021

José Adorno

– Oct. 18th 2021 11:23 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple is seeding today the RC versions of tvOS 15.1 and HomePod 15.1 to developers. Here’s everything new with it.

tvOS 15 Stories October 6, 2021

José Adorno

– Oct. 6th 2021 10:18 am PT

@joseadorno

One week after releasing tvOS 15.1 beta 2, Apple is now seeding the third beta of tvOS to developers. Here’s everything new with it.

tvOS 15 Stories September 29, 2021

José Adorno

– Sep. 29th 2021 11:03 am PT

@joseadorno

Update: Apple is now releasing tvOS 15.1 beta 2 to public beta testers. Not only that, but the company is also seeding beta 2 of HomePod 15.1 to selected developers.

One week after releasing tvOS 15.1 beta 1, Apple is now seeding the second beta of tvOS to developers. Here’s everything new with it.

tvOS 15 Stories September 20, 2021

José Adorno

– Sep. 20th 2021 10:03 am PT

@joseadorno

After three months of testing, Apple is now releasing tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 to the public. This means anyone with an Apple TV HD (or newer) and HomePod or HomePod mini can download this update.

tvOS 15 Stories September 15, 2021

José Adorno

– Sep. 15th 2021 1:06 pm PT

@joseadorno

After its “California Streaming” event, Apple announced it was releasing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 to the public on September 20. Now, the company has confirmed that tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 will launch alongside the other operating systems on Monday…

Apple TV and HomePod gain support for Italian Siri with tvOS 15

José Adorno – Sep. 15th 2021 7:05 am PT

Apple promised that it will release the HomePod mini in Italy in 2021. While a launch date is still unknown, at least the RC version of tvOS 15 shows that both Apple TV and HomePod will now support Siri speaking Italian.



tvOS 15 Stories September 7, 2021

José Adorno

– Sep. 7th 2021 10:17 am PT

@joseadorno

After Apple announced the September event for the iPhone 13 next week, the company is now seeding tvOS 15 beta 9 and HomePod 15 beta 9 to developers.

tvOS 15 Stories August 8, 2021

José Adorno

– Aug. 8th 2021 5:35 am PT

@joseadorno

Last month, Apple launched the Beta Software Program for all users who want to preview iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Now, the the company is looking to expand beta testers and is sending emails to those subscribed to the beta program to try out its latest public betas.

tvOS 15 Stories July 2, 2021

Zac Hall

– Jul. 2nd 2021 4:27 pm PT

@apollozac

tvOS 15 includes a new look for the built-in video player interface on Apple TV. The new design features more readable titles and discoverable controls.

