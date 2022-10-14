Grab The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD For $210, & Save On More Storage – Android Headlines

Sign Up!
The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD is one of our favorite NVMe SSD options, and there’s a deal on it right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. This is the SSD we’re using in our PS5 and it’s not only given us more storage for games, but it helps games load super fast. Right now you can snag the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD for just $209.99, but the deal only lasts through today and ends at midnight.
It’s also worth mentioning that this is the model with the heatsink. Which Sony recommends if you’re buying this for the PS5. The normal price for it is also $399.99. So you’re saving almost half by picking it up at today’s price. Of course, you can also use it in your PC if your motherboard supports NVMe SSDs. Since it comes with the heatsink it has better temperature control and it is certified to work with the PS5 if that’s what you want it for. It also has high read and write speeds and it’s PCIe Gen 4.
But it’s also not the only good deal on storage devices as part of this sale. There are tons of USB flash drives from Samsung and other brands on sale during this event as well. Like the Samsung 870 EVO 4TB SATA III. Which is an internal SSD drive for desktops and it’s currently discounted down to $329.99 from $499.99.
There’s also memory cards from PNY on sale, DiskStations from Synology, and drives from Seagate. In fact, the official Seagate Game Drives for both the PS4 and Xbox are on sale. Both are normally $109.99 but they’re discounted down to $69.99 for the next 11 hours at the time of writing. You’ll also find a few portable SSDs on sale if you need something you can take with you. You can find all the deals on storage by clicking here.
