From NFT war bonds to money laundering, the war in Ukraine has shaped crypto adoption in Eastern Europe – Yahoo Finance

While Eastern Europe has long been one of the largest markets for cryptocurrency, the war in Ukraine has further pushed adoption, according to a report from Chainalysis.

As part of its 2022 global adoption index, Chainalysis found that Eastern Europe is the fifth-largest region for crypto, representing 10% of global transaction activity from July 2021 to June 2022. Although that percentage has stayed largely consistent, Chainalysis’s data demonstrates how the war has impacted how cryptocurrencies are being used by the region’s general public.

Following Russia’s invasion in February, the major crypto story in Ukraine has been the onslaught of donations, with blockchain analytics firm Elliptic estimating that the Ukrainian government and a prominent NGO supporting the military raised over $60 million in the first few weeks alone. In August, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation tweeted that the government had used the donations for military equipment and medicine.

Blockchain investigators also found in October that militia groups supporting Russia have raised at least $4 million in donations, often through crowdfunding campaigns on Telegram, and that number may be accelerating.

As many of these groups are sanctioned and closed off to mainstream exchanges, they instead turn to what Chainalysis describes as “high-risk” Russian exchanges, which have no or low know-your-costumer requirements.

Cryptocurrency-based crime has been a major factor in overall adoption in Eastern Europe, and especially Russia, and Chainalysis’s new report shows that the trend is growing. High-risk exchanges account for 6.1% of transaction activity in Eastern Europe, compared with 1.2% for the next closest region.

As the U.S. began sanctioning Russian oligarchs and associates of Vladimir Putin, many began looking for ways to cash out of crypto, looking to exchanges in nearby countries. Chainalysis data shows that web traffic to Russian cryptocurrency services in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, and Turkey spiked after the war began.

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

Even so, the report cautions that cryptocurrency markets are not liquid enough to support large-scale sanctions evasion. Transaction volume grew and shrank in Russia following the invasion, possibly impacted by restrictions from exchanges such as Binance, which banned Russian accounts holding over 10,000 euros from making new deposits or trading in April.

In Ukraine, however, transaction volume steadily increased from the beginning of the war through June, the final month analyzed in the report. As Chainalysis director of research Kimberly Grauer told Fortune, Ukraine has always had a tech-savvy population with a high propensity for startups. With the war, use cases for cryptocurrency have expanded, from donations to hedges against hyperinflation.

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

Tatiana Dmytrenko, a high-ranking adviser in Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance and member of the World Economic Forum’s digital assets task force, said that Ukrainians may have looked to exchange hryvnia for cryptocurrency following restrictions from the Ukrainian central bank.

In March, Ukrainian hryvnia-denominated trade volume rose 121%. Later that month, Ukraine’s government announced it would be minting 54 non-fungible tokens as a funding initiative, under the title “Meta History: Museum of War”—the first NFT-based “war bond.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

A 2007 flashback: home flippers are in trouble again

Managing Gen Z is like working with people ‘from a different country’

The Renault Nissan empire once held together by fugitive Carlos Ghosn may slowly be unraveling

PayPal tells users it will fine them $2,500 for misinformation, then backtracks immediately

Elon Musk says that his company SpaceX cannot fund Starlink services in Ukraine in perpetuity because it’s too expensive. In a tweet on Friday Musk claimed the “burn is approaching $20 million a month”. In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, SpaceX transferred Starlink terminals, the satellite-powered distributed internet service operated by SpaceX, in part to help keep Ukraine’s military defend itself against the invasion by its nuclear-armed and territorially ambitious neighbor.

The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

(Bloomberg) — Former President Donald Trump raised $24 million in the third quarter, a 41% increase over the previous quarter, but he spent $22 million to do it.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And

Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

(Bloomberg) — Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated that economic development is the Communist Party’s “top priority,” a signal that Beijing will continue to emphasize growth despite some analysts expecting a shift toward greater focus on national security.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX does not digest leaks related to the Starlink service provided to Ukraine at war against Russia.

The embattled PM ended a tense press conference by abruptly walking off stage at Downing St, as criticism grows over her economic policies.

STORY: "One thing I have not done, I've never pretended to be a police officer and I've never threatened a shootout with the police," Democratic Senator Warnock said, referring to media reports that Walker has falsely claimed to have worked in law enforcement and once talked about having a shootout with police.Walker then flashed what appeared to be a badge and was admonished by a debate moderator for using a prop.Georgia was a reliably Republican state, with two Republican senators, until Biden beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff then claimed the state's two Senate seats in January 2021 run-off elections.If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, the race would be decided in a Dec. 6 run-off election.

(Reuters) -Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Schlumberger's cooperation with authorities by delivering the military call-ups and its refusal to allow Russian staff to work outside the country has caused a backlash, according to the sources. Russian law requires companies to assist with delivering a summons to employees and to conduct a military registration if at least one of its employees is liable for service, according to advocacy group Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, which tracks corporate performance on human rights issues.

(Bloomberg) — Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedRussian forces caused “serious damage” to an electrical installation near Kyiv on Saturday, grid operator Ukrenegro said, with emerge

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week. Demonstrations by people from all walks of life, after the Iranian Kurdish woman's death following her arrest for "inappropriate attire", have evolved into widespread calls for the downfall of Khamenei and the Islamic Republic. Khamenei compared the Islamic Republic to an unshakeable tree.

(Bloomberg) — Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedChancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the UK faces tough choices on tax and spending, as he seeks to calm financial markets wi

Zambia's finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee of official bilateral creditors with France as part of a debt restructuring that Zambia is seeking under the Group of 20's Common Framework, a platform for highly indebted countries to rework their debt with bilateral creditors. "It is up to the Chinese authorities to choose who they want to represent them," Situmbeko Musokotwane said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backs the Kremlin's idea of creating an international gas hub in Turkey and wants his government to quickly present implementation plans, Turkish media reported Friday.

South Korea's finance minister said the government will scrap taxes on foreigners' income from investments in treasury bonds and monetary stabilization bonds from Monday. Speaking to reporters late on Saturday in the United States after a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, Choo Kyung-ho said the government decided to bring forward the timing of the planned tax removal from 2023 to next week to boost capital inflows into the local bond market. FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said on Sept. 30 it had added South Korea to a list for possible inclusion in its World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor of the Exchequer, was fired from his post upon returning from IMF meetings in Washington. Prime Minister Liz Truss's government is on the rocks.

The former president is considering granting the Capitol attack committee’s demand to appear – but would such a move be wise?

‘This is what annihilation looks like,’ tech expert Jordan Schneider said after mass resignations ‘paralyze’ Chinese chip industry

‘Reunification meets the interests of all,’ Chinese Communist Party spokesperson said

The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 from $147,000 starting in January.

source