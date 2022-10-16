“The Kardashians” Season 2 – “Khloé Meets Martha” Clip Released – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has released a new clip for the fourth episode from the second season of “The Kardashians”, which was released this week on Disney’s streaming services around the world.

Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

Check out the clip below:

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The first season and the first four episodes of the second season of “The Kardashians”, are available to stream now on Hulu in the United States, on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ around the world. New episodes are being released on Thursdays.

Are you going to be checking out “The Kardashians”?

You must be logged in to post a comment.

source