iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max continue to be high in demand – AppleInsider

Delivery times for the iPhone 14 have reduced over times from one week ago, analysts claim, with iPhone 14 Pro models continuing have high demand compared to the iPhone 13 Pro range.

In its third week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker, JP Morgan claims iPhone demand continues to be elevated for the Pro models, but the non-Pro iPhone 14 versions are apparently still weaker than the iPhone 13 and mini.

The note seen by AppleInsider states that pickup without a preorder is available for all models, except for the yet-to-ship iPhone 14 Plus. For global at-home delivery, the iPhone 14 is tracked at an unchanged 3 days, the Pro is down from 35 days to 31 days, and the Pro Max goes from 41 days to 39 days, as seen in the second week.

Relative to the iPhone 13, the lead times are shorter for the iPhone 14, but extended for the Pro Max, indicating a consumer preference for the premium models.

On a regional basis, the iPhone 14 is stable at 5 days in the United States while the Pro and Pro Max are moderated down to 31 days and 38 days, respectively. However, while the iPhone 14 and Pro are available for same-day pickup, the Pro Max is not.

In China, the Pro model lead times have moderated towards the global average, at 32 days for the Pro, 39 days for the Pro Max. The iPhone 14’s dead time is 4 days, longer than the week-ago one-day measurement, and it is available for same-day pickup while the Pro models aren’t.

In Europe, the Pro models see lead times tick up a bit in Germany, but moderating slightly Iin the UK. Again, the iPhone 14 is available for same-day in-store pickup, but the Pro and Pro Max are not.

For week 3 of the Wearables Tracker, the Apple Watch Ultra continues to have high demand with a 30-day lead time, against 37 days last week. The Apple Watch Series 8 saw a moderation down from 25 days to 19 days, and the Apple Watch SE saw its lead time grow from 6 days to 8 days.

It is thought that this demonstrates the consumer interest in the Ultra model “is sustained” and that demand “remains robust.”

For the second-generation AirPods Pro, lead times are spanning 1 to 4 days, “suggesting supply-demand is more balanced” compared to a week ago.

I have said it many times since its launch that if Apple would introduce a iPhone mini PRO, the sales results for the mini would not have been so dismal. This article seems to validate that as it relates to the PRO models in greater demand as the consumers prefer the premium models…

mobird said: I have said it many times since its launch that if Apple would introduce a iPhone mini PRO, the sales results for the mini would not have been so dismal. This article seems to validate that as it relates to the PRO models in greater demand as the consumers prefer the premium models… I doubt it. I think it’s clear while some like small phones , most don’t

I doubt it. I think it’s clear while some like small phones , most don’t

My 256GB unlocked Space Black 14 Pro, ordered at 10:00 am Central on pre-order Day 1, has just in the last 24 hrs gone into a “preparing to ship” status.

Madbum said: mobird said: I have said it many times since its launch that if Apple would introduce a iPhone mini PRO, the sales results for the mini would not have been so dismal. This article seems to validate that as it relates to the PRO models in greater demand as the consumers prefer the premium models… I doubt it. I think it’s clear while some like small phones , most don’t That might be part of it. But, from what I remember, there was really no marketing for the 13 or the 13 mini. It seemed everything from the cell phone TV ads was Pro models all the way. They could have used the chance to show the benefits of a smaller and lighter weight phone that oh by the way costs less. But they did not. I believe we will now see marketing for the 14 pro models everywhere, but not the 14 and 14 plus. It may be that Apple will want to rethink having 4 current phone models every year that just has 2 screen sizes.

That might be part of it. But, from what I remember, there was really no marketing for the 13 or the 13 mini. It seemed everything from the cell phone TV ads was Pro models all the way. They could have used the chance to show the benefits of a smaller and lighter weight phone that oh by the way costs less. But they did not. I believe we will now see marketing for the 14 pro models everywhere, but not the 14 and 14 plus. It may be that Apple will want to rethink having 4 current phone models every year that just has 2 screen sizes.

AutigerMark said: My 256GB unlocked Space Black 14 Pro, ordered at 10:00 am Central on pre-order Day 1, has just in the last 24 hrs gone into a “preparing to ship” status. Really? Did you do a pre -pre order on Apple site before Friday? Or you waited until the first official pre order day? I did the pre pre order the night before, woke up 3 hours after the 5am official pre order open and I got my 14 pro 256gb sept 16

Really? Did you do a pre -pre order on Apple site before Friday? Or you waited until the first official pre order day?

I did the pre pre order the night before, woke up 3 hours after the 5am official pre order open and I got my 14 pro 256gb sept 16

