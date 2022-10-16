What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in January 2022 – TV Insider

December may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but January is proving to be just as exciting with a “magical” lineup of fan-favorite shows, new movies, and highly anticipated specials coming to HBO Max.
To celebrate Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s 20th anniversary, HBO Max will premiere the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on New Year’s Day, reuniting the beloved series’ biggest stars for a “magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”
Superhero fans can celebrate the new year with tons of new DC content coming to the streamer, including the series premiere of Peacemaker, which follows John Cena’s hilarious character from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. In honor of its release, episodes of DC originals Harley Quinn, Titans, and Doom Patrol will be available for viewers to sample for free as a part of HBO Max’s “Best of DC” collection.
Euphoria will return in January with its highly anticipated second season, starring Zendaya, who took home a Lead Actress Emmy Award for her starring role as Rue. Also returning for its sophomore season is The Righteous Gemstones, along with a new season of Somebody Somewhere, the series premiere of Take Out with Lisa Ling, the final season of Search Party, and the season finale of Station Eleven.
New premieres next month also include the new drama series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age, and the SXSW award-winning film The Fallout, starring Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, and Niles Fitch.
Below, see the full list of titles coming and going from HBO Max in January.
January 1:
2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968
17 Again, 2009
300: Rise of an Empire, 2006
Acuitzeramo, 2019 (HBO)
All Star Superman, 2011
The Animatrix, 2003
Annabelle Comes Home, 2009
Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
Aquaman, 2018
Aquaman (Credit: ©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)
Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
Batkid Begins, 2015
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman Ninja, 2018
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 2016
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman vs. Robin, 2015
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, 2018
Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, 2003
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Part 1), 2016
Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, 2021
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, 2021
Batman: Under The Red Hood, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020
Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 1982
The Bodyguard, 1992
Bullitt, 1968
Caddyshack, 1980
Caddyshack II, 1988
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Casablanca, 1942
Catwoman, 2004
Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Citizen Kane, 1941
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Collide, 2016 (HBO)
Constantine: City of Demons, 2018
Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)
Cop Out, 2010
Crazy Rich Asians (Credit: Sanja Bucko/©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
Daddy Day Camp, 2007
Daddy Day Care, 2003
The Dark Crystal, 1982
The Dark Knight, 2008
DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, 2010
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, 2016
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, 2017
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, 2018
The Death of Superman, 2018
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, 2020
The Departed, 2006
The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015
Dirty Harry, 1971
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Easy A, 2010
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The Enforcer, 1976
Eraser, 1996
The Exorcist, 1973
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)
The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
Fled, 1996 (HBO)
Four Christmases, 2008
Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
Frozen River, 2008
The Fugitive, 1993
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)
Gone with the Wind, 1939
Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
Gravity, 2013
The Green Hornet, 2011
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Search Party (Credit: Jon Pack/HBO Max)
Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
House Party 2, 1991
House Party 3, 1994
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2000
House Party: Tonight’s The Night, 2013
Inception, 2010
It Chapter Two, 2019
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
Joker, 2019
Justice League, 2017
Justice League Dark, 2017
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, 2019
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Doom, 2012
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League: Gods & Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Justice Society: World War II, 2021
Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)
King Kong, 1933
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Horrible Bosses, 2011
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
The Iron Lady, 2011
The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
Station Eleven (Credit: Ian Watson/HBO Max)
Last Night, 2010 (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis, 2018
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!, 2015
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, 2017
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2015
LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
Lethal Weapon, 1989
Little Nicky, 2000
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
The Losers, 2010
Love and Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012
Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Magnum Force, 1973
Malcolm X, 1992
The Maltese Falcon, 1941
The Mask, 1994
Mean Streets, 1973
Memento, 2000 (HBO)
The Mentalist
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mimic, 1997 (HBO)
Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)
Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
Mortal Kombat Conquest
Mortal Kombat Legacy
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, 2021
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013
Next, 2007 (HBO)
Next Friday, 2000
North By Northwest, 1959
The Nun, 2018
The Righteous Gemstone (Credit: Ryan Green/HBO)
Ocean’s 8, 2018
The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
Paddington 2, 2017
The Pelican Brief, 1993
The Philadelphia Story, 1940
Pineapple Express, 2008
The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012
Practical Magic, 1998
Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
Ready Player One, 2018
Reign of the Supermen, 2019
The Road Warrior, 1981
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Roots: The Gift, 1988
Roots (Mini Series), 2016
Roots: The Next Generation, 1979
Rumor Has It, 2005
Scooby-Doo, 2002
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Shazam!, 2019
The Shining, 1980
Singin’ in the Rain, 1952
Son of Batman, 2014
The Son of Kong, 1933
Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Squad, 2016
The Gilded Age (Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
Super Fly, 1972
Supergirl, 2015
Superman II, 1980
Superman III, 1983
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
Superman vs. The Elite, 2012
Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman: Red Son, 2020
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Superman: Unbound, 2013
Superman/Batman Public Enemies, 2009
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
Swordfish, 2001
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, 2019
Teen Titans Judas Contract, 2017
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2007
Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
A Time to Kill, 1996
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Ultraviolet, 2006
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
V for Vendetta, 2005
Vixen, 2017
Watchmen, 2009
Watchmen Motion Comics
Wedding Crashers, 2005
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
The Wizard of Oz, 1939
Wonder Woman, 2017
Wonder Woman (Animated), 2009
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, 2019
Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)
Yes Man, 2008
Yogi Bear, 2010
Zookeeper, 2011
Zoom, 2006 (HBO)
Wonder Woman (Credit: ©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)
January 2:
Wipeout Season 1 Part A
January 4:
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
Snowpiercer Season 2
January 5:
The Bachelor (XXV)
January 7:
Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
January 9:
Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
January 12:
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Squidbillies Season 13
January 13:
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale
January 14:
ER
January 15:
Fringe
January 16:
Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)
January 17:
Injustice, 2021
The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
January 19:
Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021
January 20:
Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere
On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere
January 21:
Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)
The Last O.G Season 4
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)
January 24:
The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2
January 25:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)
Peacemaker (Credit: Katie Yu/HBO Max)
January 27:
Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
January 28:
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
January 29:
Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)
January 20:
HBO First Look: Nightmare Alley (HBO)
January 31:
2 Days In The Valley, 1996 (HBO)
A Walk Among The Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
Director’s Cut: Argo, 2012 (HBO)
Backtrack, 2021 (HBO)
Extended Versions: Battle For The Planet Of The Apes, 1973 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath The Planet Of The Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Death, 2011 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Carmen y Lola, 2018 (HBO)
Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
Extended Versions: Conquest Of The Planet Of The Apes, 1972 (HBO)
Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
Desecho, 2017 (HBO)
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Unrated Version: Disaster Movie, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
Envy, 2004 (HBO)
Escape From The Planet Of The Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Ghost In The Machine, 1993 (HBO)
Gun Shy, 2021 (HBO)
Hacksaw Ridge (Credit: Mark Rogers/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection)
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Hangman, 2021 (HBO)
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Love And Death, 1975 (HBO)
Man Down, 2021 (HBO)
Married To The Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Nobody Walks, 2021 (HBO)
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano, 2019 (HBO)
Planet Of The Apes, 1968 (HBO)
Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Director’s Cut: Rambo, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2008 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Stand And Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
Stardust Memories, 1980 (HBO)
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Double, 2014 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Man In The Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
The Out-Of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)
The Purple Rose Of Cairo, 1985 (HBO)
The Score, 2001 (HBO)
The Square, 2017 (HBO)
Dolittle (Credit: ©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Snow Dogs, 2002 (HBO)
The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)
Cap, 2020 (HBO)
Evelyn X Evelyn, 2020 (HBO)
Flight, 2020 (HBO)
The Fisher King, 1991
The Fisherman, 2020 (HBO)
Wednesday, 2020 (HBO)
Keep up with your favorite shows… delivered to your inbox!
What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in January 2022 – TV Insider
December may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but January is proving to be just as exciting with a “magical” lineup of fan-favorite shows, new movies, and highly anticipated specials coming to HBO Max.