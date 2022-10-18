NFT: Which are the best platforms to buy NFT's? – Marca English

Editions:

NFT’s are gainning pupularity, let’s review the best platforms to buy NFTs

If you are jumping on the NFT bandwagon, you might need to verify the platforms to acquire the non-fungible tokens.

The popularity of NFTs increased in recent years. The NFT market reached a $40 billion valuation in 2021, and its holdings remain strong in 2022.

There are plenty of marketplaces to acquire NFTs, some of which have a specific focus.

NBA Top Shot Marketplace:

It is the National Basketball Association and Women’s National Basketball Association’s NFT market.

As an NBA geek, you can purchase collectible moments, video clips, highlights, and art from the best basketball league in the world.



Larva Labs/CryptoPunks:

Larva Labs became famous for the CryptoPunks NFT project. Since its creation, CryptoPunks have sold millions of dollars.

Larva Labs has diverse digital art projects such as s Autoglyphs, and other blockchain-based app development projects.

SuperRare:

Similar to Rarible, SuperRare is ” building a marketplace for digital creators.”

You can find art, videos, and 3D images, and collectors can purchase artwork using Ethereum.

They recently announced their own token based on the Ethereum blockchain.

