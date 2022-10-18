Editions:
En/lifestyle/us-news
NFT’s are gainning pupularity, let’s review the best platforms to buy NFTs
If you are jumping on the NFT bandwagon, you might need to verify the platforms to acquire the non-fungible tokens.
The popularity of NFTs increased in recent years. The NFT market reached a $40 billion valuation in 2021, and its holdings remain strong in 2022.
There are plenty of marketplaces to acquire NFTs, some of which have a specific focus.
Crypto.com – Overall Best NFT Marketplace
NFT Launchpad – Fast-Growing NFT Platform with Exciting Collections
Binance – Low-Fee NFT Trading Platform
OpenSea – Top NFT Marketplace with Huge Asset Selection
Nifty Gateway – Best NFT Platform for Rare Drops
GameStop – Upcoming NFT Platform for Blockchain Gaming
DraftKings – Popular NFT Marketplace for Sports Collectibles
Rarible – Leading NFT Art Marketplace
WAX – Widely-Used NFT Marketplace with Over 140,000 Assets
Foundation – Premium NFT Marketplace for Exclusive Art
NBA Top Shot Marketplace:
It is the National Basketball Association and Women’s National Basketball Association’s NFT market.
As an NBA geek, you can purchase collectible moments, video clips, highlights, and art from the best basketball league in the world.
Larva Labs/CryptoPunks:
Larva Labs became famous for the CryptoPunks NFT project. Since its creation, CryptoPunks have sold millions of dollars.
Larva Labs has diverse digital art projects such as s Autoglyphs, and other blockchain-based app development projects.
SuperRare:
Similar to Rarible, SuperRare is ” building a marketplace for digital creators.”
You can find art, videos, and 3D images, and collectors can purchase artwork using Ethereum.
They recently announced their own token based on the Ethereum blockchain.
© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.
Follow us
NFT: Which are the best platforms to buy NFT's? – Marca English
Editions: