Oppo joins tablets with Pad Air – Pickr – Pickr

Android tablets mightn’t be the big category they once were, but Oppo is ready with its first tablet, arriving with a very familiar name.

We’ve seen earphones from Oppo, high-end HiFi stereo headphones from the brand, and there was even a smartwatch with Google’s Wear OS in the past few years, but now we’re about to see something different from the mobile maker: a tablet.

Oppo’s first tablet has hit stores this week, arriving in the familiarly named Pad Air, despite the fact there hasn’t been an Oppo Pad sans-Air before it. In fact, it’s not just a familiar name, but a really familiar design, sporting the flat edges you might have seen on the iPad Air revamp, though still some noticeable bezels on the screen.

Despite those similarities, there’s a different display here, with Oppo opting for a 10.36 inch screen with blue light protection built in, sitting atop a mid-range set of specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and the Android 12 incarnation of Oppo’s Color OS. There’s also one camera on the front and one on the back, with 5 megapixels on the front and 8 on the back.



In short, the Oppo Pad Air sounds like a mid-range Android incarnation of the iPad Air, and there’s even a Smart Cover that can work as a stand, as well.

Priced under $400, the Oppo Pad Air looks to grab attention with its price. Specifically, it’ll cost $379 when the tablet launches, though Oppo will be giving it away for a month with a purchase of either its flagship Find X5 Pro or the Find X5 just below that.

As to how good it will be, the 4GB RAM and mid-range Snapdragon chip give us an inkling of the performance, but given that it’s made to be a big tablet and not a phone, it could just make it a relatively friendl entertainment device for around the home.



