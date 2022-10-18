Apple is investigating bug that may freeze iPhone 14 models – NewsBytes

Hi,

Logout

Owners of the iPhone 14 line-up cannot seem to catch a break. In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that certain owners of the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max models might see a pop-up message reading “SIM Not Supported” which may freeze their devices. The issue is under investigation and users are urged to get the latest software.

Apple claims that the “SIM Not Supported” bug is because of a software problem and not a hardware one. Users are requested to wait for a few minutes so that the pop-up text disappears. If it does not, they should head to Apple Stores or authorized service providers, so that they can get technical assistance for resolving the issue.

Since the iPhone 14 line-up has been launched, it has been riddled with bugs. They include delayed/undelivered incoming calls and app notifications on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Mail crashes after receiving malformed emails and low microphone volume during Apple CarPlay phone calls. Vibrations, slow launches, and delayed switching between modes for the cameras have also been seen.

Apple pushed the iOS 16.0.3 update to fix the issues. It has a size of 1GB and is eligible for iPhone 8 and above handsets. In order to update your device to the latest firmware, go to Settings, then General, and finally Software Update. That’s not all. iOS 16.1 is being tested by developers and beta testers and should be rolled out by October-end.

Love Technology news?

Subscribe to stay updated.

source